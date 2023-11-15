Asia’s stocks rise due to decline in US inflation, China’s data surprised

A woman passes a man examining an electronic board showing Japan’s Nikkei average and stock quotations outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, on March 20, 2023. Reuters/Androniki Christodoulou/File Photo Get licensing rights

US October CPI flat vs. expected 0.1% rise

Fed funds futures prices cut rates till May

JGB surges as Japan’s economy declines

SINGAPORE, Nov 15 (Reuters) – Asian shares hit a two-month high on Wednesday on hopes of stimulus in China and an end to rate rises in the United States, while the dollar suffered heavy losses in the wake of softening U.S. inflation. Report.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) was up 2.3% by the mid-session break in Hong Kong, reaching its highest level since mid-September and its biggest since January. On the way to daily profit.

The Hang Seng (.HSI) rose nearly 3%, breaking its 50-day moving average, while Japan’s Nikkei (.N225) was up 2.3%.

Bond markets from Australia to South Korea posted their strongest gains since March, although rallies in Treasuries and US and European equity futures ebbed in steady trade.

Data on Tuesday showed US headline consumer prices were flat in October against expectations for a 0.1% rise. Core CPI at 0.2% also came in below the forecast of 0.3%.

“I think the CPI number has inspired the last man to hide his shortcomings,” Naka Matsuzawa, chief macro strategist at Nomura, said by phone from Tokyo.

He sees a “more complex” process ahead, where stock market enthusiasm eventually collides with bond market expectations that an economic slowdown will lead to rate cuts.

“The bond market is probably more vulnerable than equities,” he said.

Overnight, the Nasdaq (.IXIC) jumped 2.4% and the small-cap Russell 2000 index (.RUT) jumped 5%. The US dollar slipped 1.6% on the euro and 2% on the Australian and New Zealand dollars.

Interest rate futures prices pegged a rate cut as early as May, with a 30% chance it could come even sooner, in March. Two-year Treasury yields fell 22 bps overnight and were steady at 4.84% through Asia trading.

British inflation data, due at 0700 GMT, US retail sales, at 1330 GMT, and the expected morning meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in San Francisco are the next focuses for financial markets.

beijing support

Markets in Asia were cheered by strong industrial production and retail sales data in China and a report from Bloomberg News that China plans to provide up to 1 trillion yuan ($137 billion) of low-cost financing to boost the housing market. Used to be.

Iron ore hit a 2-1/2-year high in Shanghai and copper hit a three-week peak.

The mainland CSI300 index (.CSI300) rose 0.6%. The Hang Seng Index of Mainland Property Developers (.HSMPI) rose 4.3%.

China’s retail sales rose 7.6% in October, although that may have been offset by the Golden Week holiday at the beginning of the month. Real estate is in deep trouble, with investment falling 9.3% year-on-year in January-October.

“It is clear that Beijing is being more proactive in helping the recovery in recent weeks,” HSBC economists said in a note to clients. “Given the ongoing uncertainties in the asset sector, we think Beijing will continue to increase support through both fiscal and monetary means.”

A weaker dollar helped the yuan rise to a three-month high of 7.2356 per greenback. The euro, which rose above its 200-day moving average overnight to hit $1.0877, and sterling made sharp gains at $1.2491.

Data on Australian wages on Wednesday showed higher inflation was contributing to pay deals, although the 4% annual increase was still well below many other developed countries.

Meanwhile, Japan’s economy shrank in July-September, official data showed, displacing the yen as a recession put the brakes on rate hike expectations there. The yen hit a 16-year low of 163.9 yen per euro and traded at 150.68 per dollar, giving back some of Tuesday’s gains.

Two-year Japanese government bonds managed their sharpest rally since April 2022, with yields falling more than 3 bps to 0.055%.

Brent crude futures rose 0.4%, or 31 cents, to $82.78 a barrel.

(This story has been revised to correct the spelling of ‘Russell’ in paragraph 9)

Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Edmund Claman

