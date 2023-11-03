Asia’s markets set to rise ahead of key economic data – NBC New York

This is CNBC’s live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were set to open higher at the end of the week, with investors awaiting a fresh round of data for more clues on the health of services activity through the region.

Services purchasing managers’ index data from major economies including China, India and Hong Kong is set to be released throughout the day.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were at 17,455, indicating a higher open, compared with the HSI’s close of 17,230.59.

Japan’s markets were closed for public holidays.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 traded more than 1% higher.

Wall Street indexes rose on Thursday as Treasury yields fell as investors bet the Federal Reserve could raise rates through 2023.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 1.7%, its best day since June. The S&P 500 rose 1.89%, the first time since February the S&P 500 posted back-to-back gains of more than 1%.

The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.78%, its best session since July.

Market sees little chance of rate hike in December

The market found much at this week’s Federal Reserve meeting to indicate that there is little chance of any additional interest rate hikes.

The outlook for a December hike fell to 14.6% Thursday morning, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool, which uses Fed funds futures pricing to measure the prospects. A month earlier, in December, the probability of a transfer was 39%.

Futures pricing, which can be volatile and change rapidly, now suggests the first rate cut could come in May.

Treasury yields continued to slide, sending stock futures higher on Thursday

Yields on Treasuries continued to fall early Thursday, helping lift U.S. stock index futures as debate reignited whether “risk-on” trades would return.

The yield on two-year Treasury notes was 4.954% and the yield on 10-year notes fell to 4.691% after rising above 5% two weeks ago. The bids on Treasuries come as the chances of another quarter point increase in the Federal Reserve rate at the Dec. 13 policy meeting are slim — a 1 in 7 chance (14.6%), according to the CME FedWatch tool using interest rate futures. ) has become less than. Prices.

S&P 500 index futures recently rose 31 points to 4,237, up about 0.7%, while Nasdaq-100 futures climbed 161, or 1.1%, to 14,906.

As inflation weakens, “yields will probably ease further but settle at much higher levels than before the pandemic,” London-based Capital Economics wrote on Thursday.

Vix falls to three-week low

The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) – Wall Street’s favorite fear gauge – traded as low as 16.12 on Thursday, a level not seen in three weeks. It came as stocks rose for a second consecutive day on expectations the Federal Reserve will raise rates for the year.

