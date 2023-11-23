Asia’s markets poised to fall despite Wall Street’s Thanksgiving rally – NBC Connecticut

This is CNBC’s live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets are set to open lower after heading into the Thanksgiving holiday with a broad-based rally in Wall Street.

More than half of the stocks traded on the New York Stock Exchange rose on Wednesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq also saw more participation, with 62.9% of shares in the index rising. Small- and mid-caps fared better on Wednesday, rising 0.7% and 0.6% respectively.

In Asia-Pacific, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.37% in early trading, extending losses from a day earlier. The country saw a sharp pace in business activity contraction in November, according to Judo Bank’s flash estimates.

Australia’s composite purchasing managers’ index fell to 46.4 from 47.6 in October.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were at 17,692, indicating a weaker start than the HSI’s close of 17,734.6.

Japan’s markets are closed for public holidays.

Overnight in the US, all three major indexes recovered from Tuesday’s losses, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield also falling to its lowest level in two months.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell briefly to 4.369% Wednesday morning, the lowest level since Sept. 22. It later improved and was last seen with little change at 4.41%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.53%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.41%. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.46%.

Investor says to keep an eye on earnings as economy begins to slow

Stocks are higher on expectations that the Federal Reserve will complete its tightening campaign. However, one market observer warned investors to keep an eye on earnings as the economy is beginning to show signs of a slowdown.

“At some point, of course, recessions become victims of their own success,” Jack Ablin, head of investments at Cresset Capital, said on CNBC’s “Power Lunch” on Wednesday. The investor pointed to same-store sales growth that matched inflation over the past 12 months.

“What it really means is that there has been no volume growth and the revenue growth that many retailers and other companies have enjoyed over the last 12 months was simply pricing power,” Ablin said. “Well, if prices slide now, and we see that decline, that could start to impact earnings and profit margins.”

The investment chief advised investors to stick to high-quality growth companies with healthy and growing dividends. He favors names like medical device maker Medtronic, water company Ecolab and pharmaceutical stock AbbVie.

Energy stocks fall

Energy stocks outperformed the S&P 500 on Wednesday.

The sector slipped 0.4%, making it the worst performer among the 11 included in the broader index. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is up about 0.3%.

EOG Resources and Baker Hughes led the sector, falling more than 1%. Occidental Petroleum and Halliburton were the next worst performers, both losing about 0.9%.

Nearly two out of every three stocks in the energy sector traded lower. On the other hand, Valero Energy was the best performer in the sector, gaining 1.7% in the session.

US crude oil falls after OPEC meeting delay

US crude oil prices fell on Wednesday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries delayed a key meeting on production cuts.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for January fell 67 cents, or .86%, to settle at $77.10 a barrel, while the Brent contract for January fell 49 cents, or .59%, to settle at $81.96 a barrel.

OPEC postponed the meeting of energy ministers till next Thursday. The organization did not give a reason, but representatives told Bloomberg that Saudi Arabia and its allies are having trouble convincing Angola and Nigeria to accept lower production targets.

Initial unemployment claims fall lower than expected

Initial jobless claims for the week ending November 18 came in at 209,000, down 24,000 from the previous week. That print is also 20,000 less than the Dow Jones Consensus Estimate.

The data serves as another sign that the US economy remains resilient despite high interest rates.

