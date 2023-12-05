Asia's markets fell as investors assessed key economic data from across the region – NBC Connecticut

This is CNBC’s live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets fell as investors assessed economic data from across the region.

South Korea’s overall inflation rate fell to 3.3% in November, compared with expectations of 3.7% in a Reuters survey.

The inflation rate in Japan’s capital Tokyo came down to 2.6% from 3.3% in October. Tokyo’s inflation data is widely considered a leading indicator of national trends.

Caixin and S&P Global also released China’s services purchasing managers’ index today, which hit a three-month high, while private PMI readings from Hong Kong and India will also be released.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.8%, leading losses in Asia, while mainland China’s CSI 300 index fell 0.77%, hitting a four-year low.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 1.3%, while the Topix was also down 0.77%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.85% as the Reserve Bank of Australia kept its benchmark policy rate at 4.35%, in line with expectations.

South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.28%, and the small-cap Kosdaq dropped 0.54%.

Overnight in the US, all three major indexes fell as investors took a sigh of relief after five consecutive weeks of winning streaks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.11%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.54%. The Nasdaq Composite lost 0.84% ​​as investors sold Big Tech shares, which have led the market this year.

Bitcoin and gold rallied early in the week as stocks stabilized. Bitcoin surged past the $41,000 mark to hit a 19-month high, while gold hit its highest ever nominal intraday level.

— CNBC’s Yun Li and Alex Haring contributed to this report.

The Reserve Bank of Australia kept rates at 4.35%, in line with expectations

Australia’s central bank kept its benchmark policy rate at 4.35% at its December meeting, in line with expectations of economists surveyed by Reuters.

In its release, the Reserve Bank of Australia reported that the “limited information” on the domestic economy since its November meeting was in line with expectations.

The bank noted that October’s CPI readings showed inflation had moderated, but did not provide further details on services inflation.

The RBA also highlighted that while there have been encouraging signs on goods inflation overseas, services price inflation remains persistent, and the same may be true in Australia.

– Lim Hui Ji

Hong Kong’s business activity grew for the first time in four months

Hong Kong’s private sector activity expanded for the first time since June, according to private surveys from S&P Global.

The city’s purchasing managers’ index rose to 50.1, slightly above the 50 mark. S&P said the growth was supported by improvements in both new business and activity indicators, which showed only mild contraction.

However, there were some cost pressures.

“Companies’ ability to absorb rising costs was limited in November as overall input prices rose at a faster rate,” said Jingyi Pan, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“Companies appear to be torn between raising wages to retain employees and keeping prices low to retain customers,” he said.

– Lim Hui Ji

Caixin China Services PMI reaches highest level since August

The Caixin China Services Purchasing Managers’ Index for November rose to its highest level in three months, breaking with China’s official PMI readings, which showed a contraction.

According to a release dated December 5, this private survey reading came in at 51.5 in November, rising from 50.4 in October and 50.2 in September.

China’s official non-manufacturing PMI services sub-index for November, released last week, came in at 49.3, indicating a contraction for the first time since December 2022.

– Clement Tan

Japan’s private sector activity declines as services sector expansion slows

Japan’s business activity contracted for the first time this year, according to AU Jibun Bank.

The country’s composite purchasing managers’ index reading for November came in at 49.6, down from the flash figure of 50.0 reported early last month. PMI below 50 indicates contraction, while above 50 indicates expansion.

Separately, Japan’s services sector activity softened to 50.8 in November, indicating the weakest growth since November 2022.

Au Jibun Bank said that although service activity continued to increase, the growth rate was insufficient to offset the sharp decline in the manufacturing sector.

– Lim Hui Ji

Inflation rate in Tokyo drops to 2.6%, lowest since July 2022

The headline inflation rate in Japan’s capital Tokyo rose 2.6% in November, its slowest increase since July 2022.

It comes after the capital city’s inflation rate rose to 3.3% in October, down sharply from its peak in January. Tokyo’s inflation readings are largely considered a leading indicator of nationwide trends.

Core inflation, which strips out fresh food prices, came in at 2.3%, below Reuters expectations of 2.4% and down from 2.7% in October.

The so-called “core-core” inflation rate, which strips out both fresh food and fuel prices and is monitored by the Bank of Japan, fell slightly to 3.6% from 3.8% in October.

– Lim Hui Ji

South Korea’s inflation rate falls below expectations after three consecutive months of growth

South Korea’s inflation rate slowed to 3.3% in November, below expectations and the first decline in a three-month surge.

November’s reading was expected to be a moderate 3.7%, down from October’s 3.8%, according to a Reuters poll.

On a month-on-month basis, the consumer price index fell 0.6%, wider than the 0.15% decline expected by a Reuters poll.

– Lim Hui Ji

Professor says Fed should accept rate cut at December FOMC meeting

Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel believes it’s time for the Federal Reserve to admit the possibility of lowering rates at its December meeting, he told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Monday morning.

He said the Fed was too late in raising rates in the last hike cycle, but expects the US central bank to take more active steps this time.

“Given the softness of the data that we’ve seen over the last four weeks, honestly, this should be part of the conversation,” he said. “They can’t be anywhere near as adamant as they were on raising rates because they have to be as adamant on lowering rates.”

Siegel clarified that he does not believe a recession is inevitable. But cutting rates and increasing the money supply is the Fed’s biggest chance of realizing its desired soft landing, he said.

-Lisa Kailai Hahn

Defensive sectors lead the S&P 500

Defensive sectors, which had lagged behind this year’s market rally, outperformed on Monday. In fact, consumer products, health care and utilities were among the best S&P 500 sectors in the session, although they remained down for the year.

Among consumer major stocks, shares of Estée Lauder were among the better performers. Cosmetics shares rose more than 4% in afternoon trading, while they have fallen more than 44% in 2023. Shares of JM Smucker and General Mills rose more than 1%.

Health care stocks like IDEXX Laboratories and Illumina also outperformed the broader market, rising 5% and 3%, respectively.

– Sara Min

Mega-cap and AI stocks are weighing on the Nasdaq

The Nasdaq Composite dropped more than 1% during Monday’s session, led by shares of popular artificial intelligence names and megacaps. It was on track to post the biggest decline among the three major indices.

Sirius XM was the biggest laggard among the concentrated Nasdaq-100, falling 6.5%. The Trade Desk and Zoom Video each lost more than 4%. Intel, Nvidia and Palo Alto Networks declined at least 3%.

Other major underperformers included Netflix, Alphabet and Advanced Micro Devices, which each declined about 2%. Meta Platforms led with losses of 2%, along with Micron Technology and Marvell Technology.

-Samantha Subin

Oil prices continue to fall despite cuts by OPEC+

Oil prices continued to fall on Monday despite production cuts announced by OPEC and its allies.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for January fell $1.03, or 1.39%, to settle at $73.04 a barrel, while the Brent crude contract for February fell 85 cents, or 1.08%, to settle at $78.03 a barrel.

Oil futures have fallen 6% since Wednesday’s close.

Several OPEC members and allies like Russia, known as OPEC+, last Thursday announced voluntary supply cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day for the first quarter of 2024.

But traders are skeptical that the group will actually deliver on the promised cuts, sending oil prices lower.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told Bloomberg on Monday that the sanctions could last beyond the first quarter of 2024. Prince Abdulaziz said he was confident that members would meet the announced cuts.

– Spencer Kimball

