Asia's hottest start-up market shows signs of revival after 'funding winter'

The lack of funding over the past few months, compared to easy money available during the pandemic, has forced businesses to cut costs and find quick ways to turn a profit.

“I expect there will be more of this over the next year,” Manson said. Creditors are no longer willing to accept future revenues, he said, adding that this would probably mean more consolidation for businesses that had struggled in the past few months.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in mid-March sent shock waves through the banking sector and the overall economy, draining liquidity around the world. Analysts said Western investors had retreated from the region.

A 2023 report from London-based investment data company Preqin shows deal volume in Southeast Asia more than halved to 578 in the first nine months of this year, with a total value of US$6.7 billion. This was equal to less than a quarter of the 2021 figure.

Tech companies around the world are stunned by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, global operations have collapsed

Despite this, tailwinds are working in its favor for Southeast Asia. Growing population, expansion of digital technology and strong economic growth are increasing investment opportunities.

According to Preqin’s June 2023 investor survey, 31 percent of respondents viewed Southeast Asia as the emerging market that presents the best venture capital opportunities. This was compared with 41 percent who felt India was leading the way, and 34 percent who cited China.

“Venture capital funding from within the region is likely to increase in the coming months, giving the West, especially Silicon Valley, a bit of a bang for their buck,” Manson said. “I also see the Middle East as a hub for investment.”

Manson said there were more opportunities for funding because of the high growth prospects and relatively low valuations in the sector.

The new funding environment is likely to trigger a complete reset, according to global asset manager Schroders in a report this month, which focuses on the themes of decarbonization, demography (younger populations) and deglobalization (building supply chains closer).

funding reset

Lawrence Loh, director of the Center for Governance and Sustainability at NUS Business School, agreed, saying Asian businesses with “meaningful topics” such as climate and sustainability are likely to get more funding opportunities.

“Start-up funding can be drawn from emerging and growing sources of wealth in Asia, particularly private capital,” he said, adding, “Wealthy family businesses and ultra-high net-worth individuals could be new catalysts Are”.

Industry executives say larger start-ups like Grab, which are cash-rich, could be among the organizations looking for ways to invest their money.

Loh said the waning enthusiasm for initial public offerings or public share offerings is also likely to be revived.

Some parts of Asia are already experiencing a boom.

India leads the world with listing of 80 companies on exchanges in the first half of 2023. Indonesia is also seeing similar growth, with 66 companies listing during the year compared to 59 in 2022, a 33 percent increase over the third quarter.

“We expect improvement in IPO activity next year. Given countries are contributing [more than] 50 percent of the global population and [more than] With 50 percent of global GDP going into the election, we expect global macro conditions to strengthen,” said Mandar Donde, head of Asia Pacific technology, media and telecom investment banking at Bank of America.

Others said the green signal for funding is already visible.

“We are seeing a pickup in venture capital activity, particularly in the US$3 million to US$5 million deal space,” said Sam Lee, partner at financial advisory firm Palo in Singapore.

Amit Gupta, chairman of The Indus Entrepreneurs, Singapore, said valuations of Asian start-ups in Asia, which were rarely below US$10 million, fell from US$3 million to US$10 million, leading to their funding. The prospects improved. Funds businesses, and founder of Ecosystem Group.

The central business district and surrounding areas in Singapore. Photo: EPA-EFE

Apart from financial hub Singapore, other bright spots in funding such as Indonesia have emerged recently, he said, adding that the Philippines and Thailand were promising.

Investors are also looking for opportunities in low-profile markets such as Cambodia.

Thierry Tee, vice president of the Overseas Cambodian Investment Corporation, said he has overseen 20 such investments this year and plans to increase funding next year, tapping into the rising aspirations of the country’s young population.

Despite growing optimism, a fraught global environment due to geopolitical tensions such as the Israel-Gaza and Russia-Ukraine conflicts will mean investors will remain cautious about business prospects.

Percy Hung, co-founder and CEO of Choco Up, said, “Overall, if new success stories emerge, it will contribute to sending a positive signal to investors and encourage them to invest in more start-ups ” Companies that survived the “funding winter”.

