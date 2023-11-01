Asia's factories shrink as China's early recovery slows

Workers work on a production line of aluminum rolls at a factory in Zuping, Shandong province, China on November 23, 2019. Photo taken on November 23, 2019. Reuters/Stringer/File Get photo licensing rights

China’s October private PMI declined for the first time since July

Factory activity continues to decline in Japan, South Korea

Surveys underline Asia’s fragile economic recovery

TOKYO, Nov 1 (Reuters) – Asia’s manufacturers faced worsening pressure in October, with factory activity in China falling again, adding to a recovery already hit by weak global demand and higher prices for the region’s major exporters. The prospects became bleak.

Purchasing managers’ indices (PMIs) for factory powerhouses China, Japan and South Korea showed a decline in activity, while Vietnam and Malaysia are also grappling with the growing impact of the Chinese slowdown.

A private sector survey on Wednesday showed China’s Caixin/S&P global manufacturing PMI fell to 49.5 in October from 50.6 in September, falling below the 50.0-point threshold that separates growth from contraction.

The Chinese survey echoed a downbeat official PMI reading on Tuesday, which also showed an unexpected contraction in activity, casting doubt on recent hopes for a recovery in the world’s second-largest economy.

“Overall, manufacturers were not in high spirits in October,” Wang Zhe, an economist at Caixin Insight Group, said on China’s survey results.

“The economy is showing signs of slowing down, but the foundation of the recovery is not solid. Demand is weak, many internal and external uncertainties remain, and expectations are still relatively weak.”

The impact of China’s slowdown is being felt in countries like Japan and South Korea, whose manufacturers are heavily dependent on demand from the Asian giants.

The final AU Jibun Bank PMI showed that Japan’s factory activity declined for the fifth consecutive month in October.

It came a day after official data showed Japan’s factory output rose much less than expected in September as demand slowed significantly.

Japanese machinery makers such as Fanuc (6954.T) and Murata Manufacturing (6981.T) recently reported six months of weak earnings due to sluggish Chinese demand.

South Korea’s factory activity declined for the 16th consecutive month, while PMIs for Taiwan, Vietnam and Malaysia also showed continued declines in activity.

India’s factory activity growth also slowed for the second consecutive month in October, as softening demand and rising raw material costs hit business confidence.

“The October PMI for emerging Asia fell further below the generally considered contraction zone,” said Shivan Tandon, emerging Asia economist at Capital Economics.

“The outlook for manufacturing in the region remains bleak in the near term as output is likely to decline due to high inventory levels and weak foreign demand.”

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that China’s weak recovery and the risk of a more prolonged asset crisis could further damage Asia’s economic prospects.

In its World Economic Outlook released last month, the IMF cut next year’s growth forecast for Asia to 4.2% from 4.4% projected in April, and down from 4.6% projected for this year.

Reporting by Laika Kihara. Editing by Sam Holmes

