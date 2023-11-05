(Bloomberg) — Asia’s emerging market currencies are proving attractive to investors looking to bet on local central banks, given higher interest rates and the dollar’s declining strength.

In the view of Brendan McKenna, emerging markets strategist at Wells Fargo & Co., the Indonesian rupiah, Philippine peso and Thai baht are among the best bets. Other experts point to the fact that Asian central banks have enough firepower to defend their currencies. All monetary authorities in the region now have foreign exchange reserves that can cover more than three months of imports.

“Asia could outperform over the next few months of the year – a bit of a Santa rally,” McKenna said. “I like currencies linked to somewhat more aggressive central banks.”

Broadly speaking, sentiment seems to be in favor of emerging markets. MSCI’s currency index for the asset class jumped 0.9% on the week, its best performance since July, as a cooling US labor market reinforced expectations of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

This reflects a sharp bounce back after a tough year for investors. For Asia, in particular, some metrics are reflecting early optimism. In the options market, traders are most bearish on currencies from countries including China, India, Taiwan and South Korea, according to data compiled by Bloomberg on three-month risk reversals.

Plus, they are relatively quiet. The Yuan, Indian Rupee and Malaysian Ringgit are among the least volatile exchange rates across the asset class over the past 30 days.

Some say Asian currencies will benefit as local central banks are still committed to tightening to prevent their yield gap with the US from widening. Indonesia raised its rate last month to strengthen the rupiah, while the Philippines said it may hike again to ease price pressures.

“There is enough exchange rate flexibility, there is a policy market buffer, the fundamentals are nowhere near as bad and short-term debt is better,” said Aninda Mitra, head of Asia macro and investment strategy at BNY Mellon Investment Management in Singapore. “So, the current underlying growth dynamics do not come close to the vulnerabilities of the Asian financial crisis crisis,” he said.

By contrast, many investors like Wells Fargo strategist McKenna say they are cautious about investing in Latin American currencies, especially as central banks in Brazil, Chile continue to cut rates.

That doesn’t bode well for the region’s currencies, said Phoenix Cullen, head of emerging markets research at Societe Generale SA in London.

what to watch

Inflation data are due to come from the Czech Republic, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines and China. Investors will be looking for clues that monetary authorities are doing enough to curb price pressure after Singapore’s central bank warned that rising global food and energy prices could lead to further rises or keep rates high. Can.

Producer prices, trade and credit data from China will provide more insight into the health of the world’s second-largest economy

Indonesia’s growth is expected to slow in the third quarter, while investors will get an update on its foreign reserves. Expansion expected to accelerate in Philippines

Bloomberg Intelligence expects Peru’s central bank to cut its reference rate for the third consecutive time

Poland is expected to cut its key rate by 25 basis points, while Romania’s central bank is expected to keep rates steady

–With assistance from Ishika Mukherjee and Marcus Wong.

