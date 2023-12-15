(Bloomberg) — Shares in Asia were likely higher despite signs of more buying in U.S. stocks as enthusiasm waned following Wednesday’s Federal Reserve meeting.

Most read from Bloomberg

Australian shares and equity futures in Japan and Hong Kong all rose. After a surge that lifted the S&P 500 to its all-time high, the gauge saw modest gains as valuations and “overbought” levels suggested equities were vulnerable to further downside. The Nasdaq 100 fell after surging more than 50% in 2023.

“We are a little nervous about the coming weeks,” said Kelly Cox at eToro. “The stock needs a serious heat check. We haven’t seen the S&P 500 drop 1% since late October. Rate cut trade has been strong, but don’t be surprised if we see it cool off.

Treasuries surged, pushing the 10-year yield below 4%. The dollar fell against most of its developed market peers. The move was partly driven by gains in both the euro and pound after Europe’s central bankers signaled they are in no rush to join the US pivot toward interest rate cuts.

In Asia, China is expected to release data on its medium credit facility and new home prices and economic activity will be released later on Friday. Other economic indicators include Japan tertiary industry figures and Sri Lanka’s third quarter gross domestic product.

Investors will also assess the impact of relaxations on home buying in Beijing and Shanghai, in the latest official efforts to stem the country’s housing slump.

The US currency is trading at its lowest level since the beginning of August, following a two-day slide in the greenback. Elsewhere, the yen steadied after three consecutive sessions of strength and maintained gains, trading around 142 per dollar.

new record

The S&P 500 extended its daily advance to seven, bringing the benchmark to within 1.6% of its peak of about 4,800 index points.

“I think it’s going to hit a new record and we’ll get to the 5,000 mark in the next few weeks,” said Tony Roth, chief investment officer at Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors Inc. He believes the Fed is being too conservative in suggesting three cuts next year. , and believe it will be needed twice as much.

Others worry that the pace of rate cuts is being overly optimistic by markets, and could lead to a sudden decline in risk assets.

“The pace of the market cut has been very rapid,” said Solita Marcelli at UBS Global Wealth Management. “Our base case estimates that the Fed will refrain from further rate hikes and will start cutting rates by mid-2024, with a cut of 75 bps by the end of next year.”

Economists at some of Wall Street’s biggest banks are now calling on the Fed to cut rates earlier and faster next year, buoyed by fireworks set off in financial markets ahead of the central bank’s last meeting of 2023.

At Goldman Sachs Group Inc., economists see a steady sequence of interest rate cuts starting in March. Barclays Plc is now seeking three cuts in 2024, only one of which was seen before this week’s Fed meeting. And JPMorgan Chase & Co. changed its outlook on the start of the easing cycle from July to June.

Among commodities, oil closed higher and climbed from a five-month low, rallying with broader markets. Gold also advanced and faces a major test of investors’ appetite as the Fed begins its long-awaited rate cut process.

Major events of this week:

China 1-Year MLF Rate & Volume, Asset Prices, Retail Sales, Industrial Production, Unemployment Rate, Friday

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, S&P Global Services PMI, Friday

US Industrial Production, Empire Manufacturing, S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI, Friday

Some key movements in the markets:

shares

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% at 8:03 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures rose 1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2%

currencies

Bloomberg dollar spot index fell 0.8%

The euro was little changed at $1.0992

Japanese yen little changed at 141.91 per dollar

Offshore yuan little changed at 7.1213 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6698

cryptocurrency

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $43,110.1

Ether rose 0.8% to $2,319.05

bond

Goods

This story was generated with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Rita Nazareth.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com