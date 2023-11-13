Asian stocks to rise after Wall Street tech rally: Market bullish

(Bloomberg) — Equity markets across Asia are expected to rise after a tech-driven rally on Wall Street on Friday, as investors await key U.S. inflation data due on Tuesday.

Australian shares were little changed in early trading on Monday, while benchmark futures contracts in Japan and Hong Kong rose. The move followed Friday’s rise for the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100, which rose 2.3%, helping set a record high for Microsoft Corp. The S&P 500 rose 1.6%. Markets are closed due to holidays in Singapore and Malaysia.

Australian and New Zealand government bonds edged lower on Friday following a selloff of short-dated Treasuries. Those declines failed to impact the long end of the curve. The 30-year yield was left largely unchanged, while the 10-year yield rose three basis points.

Currencies remained in a tight range in early Asian trade. The New Zealand and Australian dollars fell slightly against the greenback, while the yen was steady after weakening against the dollar last week.

“We are going to see a change in policy in Japan and that is going to make the yen attractive,” Sonal Desai, chief investment officer of fixed income at Franklin Templeton, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “The BOJ will ultimately be pushed toward changing its own interest rate stance which will bring the money back.”

In Asia on Monday, Japan will report October producer prices, India will release its latest inflation report and new credit and money supply data for China may also be released.

In the US, inflation is forecast to decline year-on-year to 3.3% in October, down from the 3.7% recorded in the previous month, when data is released on Tuesday. Many bond investors are convinced that without a clear economic recession the sustained rally in Treasuries will fail. US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping met on Wednesday.

ANZ Group Holdings Ltd. shares fell after the bank’s chief executive warned of a challenging economic environment in its latest earnings results. Higher interest rates boosted group profits.

Other companies reporting Monday included Apple supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry, also known as Foxconn, Chinese tech giants JD.com Inc. and Tencent Holdings Ltd., Japanese financial giants Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group, Walmart. Inc. and Siemens.

As the holiday season approaches, Australia is grappling with the fallout from a cyberattack on port operator DP World PLC. The Freight and Trade Alliance said on Monday that operations at its largest ports were gradually resuming.

JD.com and Alibaba Group Holding reported sales surges for Singles Day, following deep discounts offered by e-commerce groups.

Elsewhere, oil prices edged lower on Friday amid concerns over global demand. Bitcoin is hovering above $37,000 – around the highest price in 18 months.

Upcoming events this week:

Japan PPI, Monday

ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos speaks on Monday

US CPI, Tuesday

Britain’s jobless claims, Tuesday

Chicago Fed President Austin Goolsbee speaks on Tuesday

China Retail Sales, Wednesday

UK CPI, Wednesday

US Retail Sales, PPI, Wednesday

New home prices in China, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

New York Fed President John Williams, Thursday

American housing starts, Friday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Friday

Chicago Fed President Austin Goolsbee, Boston Fed President Susan Collins, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daley all speak, Friday

Some key movements in the markets:

shares

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% at 8:23 a.m. Tokyo time

Nasdaq 100 futures little changed

Nikkei 225 futures rose 1%

Hang Seng futures rose 0.5%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed

currencies

The Bloomberg dollar spot index fell 0.1% on Friday.

The euro was little changed at $1.0689

Japanese yen little changed at 151.49 per dollar

Offshore yuan little changed at 7.3055 per dollar

cryptocurrency

Bitcoin fell 0.1% to $37,135.5

Ether fell 0.2% to $2,055.26

bond

Goods

This story was generated with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

