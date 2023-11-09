Asian stocks to climb as S&P 500 hits streak: Markets wrap up

(Bloomberg) — Shares in Asia were expected to rise after U.S. stocks posted their biggest gain in two years as investors hoped interest rates had peaked.

Most read from Bloomberg

Equity futures for Japan and Australia were higher, while those for Hong Kong were flat. The moves follow a 0.1% gain for the S&P 500 on Wednesday, its eighth consecutive gain and the best performance for the index since November 2021.

The upward momentum weighed on Wall Street’s so-called fear gauge. The VIX index has posted its longest decline since October 2015 and is hovering at levels last seen in mid-September.

Australian and New Zealand bonds rose, mirroring Treasury moves. US 10-year yields fell eight basis points to below 4.5% after a $40 billion auction on Wednesday – despite mixed metrics, including rates hitting a slightly higher than expected 4.519%, indicating weaker-than-expected demand. Gives. Yields fell to their lowest in 30 years in a month. Brent oil closed below $80.

The apparent calm was helped by swap traders seeing almost no prospect of an interest rate increase in December and no further hikes next year.

These forecasts come ahead of comments from central bankers. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will appear on a panel discussing monetary policy challenges later Thursday.

“It will be interesting to hear if he makes any comments regarding the recent move in long-term interest rates,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak + Company. “Be a catalyst for the kind of ‘relief’ in markets that we think could/should happen.”

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and his Richmond counterpart Tom Barkin are also scheduled to speak Thursday, as well as Bank of England chief economist Hugh Pill.

In Asia, Japan will release current account balance data for September and the Bank of Japan will release a summary of opinions in October. Investors will keep a close eye on October inflation and producer prices data from China. Third quarter gross domestic product data for the Philippines will also be released.

Brent crude fell below $80 a barrel for the first time since July, while West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark, fell 2.6% to below $76, a three-month low.

Corporate earnings were another factor driving the surge in US equities. Of the five companies that have presented results under the S&P 500, more than four companies have topped estimates. Among the businesses that beat profit forecasts was Walt Disney Co., which reported late Wednesday. Ride-hailing company Lyft Inc. And Instacart also reported better-than-expected earnings.

Major events of this week:

The Bank of Japan on Thursday released a summary of opinions in October

BOE Chief Economist Hugh Pill speaks on the economy on Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell participates in panel on monetary policy challenges Thursday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and his Richmond counterpart Tom Barkin speak Thursday

ECB President Christine Lagarde takes part in fireside chat on Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Dallas Fed President Laurie Logan and her Atlanta counterpart Raphael Bostic speak Friday

Some key movements in the markets:

shares

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 7:44 a.m. Tokyo time. S&P 500 rose 0.1%

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. Nasdaq 100 rose 0.1%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.6%

Hang Seng futures remained unchanged

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.4%

currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0708

Japanese yen little changed at 150.90 per dollar

Offshore yuan little changed at 7.2866 per dollar

cryptocurrency

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $35,751.82

Ether rose 0.2% to $1,890.9

bond

Goods

This story was generated with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

-With the help of Rita Nazareth.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com