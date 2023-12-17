Asian stocks set for soft start after Fed pushback: Markets fall

(Bloomberg) — Asian shares are off to a weak start after U.S. stocks ended a six-day rally as Federal Reserve officials pushed back bets on aggressive interest rate cuts next year.

Equity futures in Australia, Japan and Hong Kong point to early losses when trading resumes on Monday. While the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index closed at a record high, the benchmark S&P 500 index closed slightly lower. The dollar rose along with short-term U.S. Treasury yields, New York Fed President John Williams said on CNBC that it was too early for officials to start thinking about lowering borrowing costs.

The ‘everything rally’ may be starting to end after traders took the last Fed signals as a green light to bet on a rate cut next year, sending US and Asian stocks to their biggest weekly close in a month. Will help in profit. Swaps traders cut bets on a cut in 2024 to less than five from six before the interview, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“The S&P 500 is up more than 10% in less than two months, so some digestion of the rally is needed,” wrote Tom Essaye, founder of The Seven’s Report newsletter. This is “likely to come in the near term, especially if Fed officials tone down the market’s enthusiasm over the next week or two.”

Even with Williams tempering some of the market’s bullishness, the Fed’s tone last week was more dovish than European peers. European Central Bank Governing Council member Madis Mueller said on Friday that markets were getting ahead of themselves on a rate cut in the first half of next year, while ECB President Christine Lagarde said the bank had no plans to cut rates at all. Have not discussed.

“It was the week before Christmas and all was quiet in the financial markets… until central bankers started talking and investors started to move away from the perception that interest rates would be lower,” the bancorp wrote in a note to clients. Will have to be kept ‘high for a long time’.” ,

last holdout

Attention will soon turn to Japan as the country’s central bank begins a two-day policy meeting on Monday. While speculation has run high that the Bank of Japan will soon end the world’s last negative rate regime, economists see April as the most likely time for a change, with about 15% expecting the U.S.A. to return to negative rates in January. will rein in, according to a Bloomberg survey of more than 50 economists.

“There is little need for the BOJ to rush into making policy changes,” economists at Societe Generale, led by Wei Yao, wrote in a note. “But the market will be watching for any signs that the Board is ready to eliminate negative rates or yield curve control.”

Markets will also digest the cabinet reshuffle made by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida after ousting four lawmakers accused of hiding income generated from fund-raising events. The scandal has rocked the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and fueled speculation it may consider replacing its leader before his term ends in September.

Elsewhere this week, the Reserve Bank of Australia will release its minutes from its December policy meeting, while Bank Indonesia will take its final policy decision of the year. Traders will also keep a close eye on developments in the Middle East as Israel pushes back on calls for a ceasefire in Gaza and attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea increase.

In commodities, Brent crude’s decline of more than 20% from its September peak suggests that inflation in developing countries is likely to slow further in the coming months. Emerging market currencies are also in gain as the financial condition of net oil importers improves. Meanwhile, gold slipped 0.8% on Friday, trimming weekly gains.

