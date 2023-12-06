Asian stocks rise, Treasuries bullish on US jobs: Market bullish
(Bloomberg) — European shares rose followed by Asia after the latest U.S. data strengthened optimism over a global stance toward central bank easing next year, as inflation fears faded.
The Stoxx 600 index rose 0.2% as U.S. equity futures rose, ending its second day of gains. MSCI’s Asia Pacific index rose the most in three weeks. US 10-year Treasuries were flat after a rally in the previous session, taking the yield below 4.2%. The dollar declined against most Group-of-10 peers.
Weaker-than-forecast jobs-market data on Tuesday fueled speculation that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next year to prevent a recession. It boosted gains for global bonds, but also warned that market expectations of a slowdown had gone too far.
“Additional signs of a cooling labor market reinforce the notion that the Fed’s dovish trajectory has been consigned to the history books,” said Hebe Chen, an analyst at IG Markets Ltd. in Melbourne. “Now, all eyes are on next week’s FOMC meeting, making it a must-watch but no-deal event.”
The move at the Treasury came after one of the European Central Bank’s most hawkish officials said a “significant” slowdown in inflation was visible. This led investors to bet that Europe would lead the world’s largest central banks in interest rate cuts.
Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino hinted that the central bank is getting closer to ending the world’s last negative interest rate regime.
Oil steadied after four days of decline as a flood of US exports, as well as doubts over whether OPEC+ would be able to meet its planned output cuts, raised concerns of oversupply. Gold rose.
Major events of this week:
-
Eurozone retail sales, Wednesday
-
Germany factory orders, Wednesday
-
US ADP private payrolls, trade balance, Wednesday
-
The CEOs of Wall Street’s biggest banks, including JPMorgan, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America, are expected to testify on regulatory oversight before the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday.
-
Bank of Canada monetary policy meeting, Wednesday
-
Bank of England releases biennial stability report on UK financial system, holds news conference on Wednesday
-
China trade, foreign exchange reserves, Thursday
-
Eurozone GDP, Thursday
-
Germany industrial production, Thursday
-
US wholesale lists, initial jobless claims, Thursday
-
Germany CPI, Friday
-
Japan household spending, gross domestic product, Friday
-
Reserve Bank of Australia financial stability chief Andrea Brichetto speaks at the Sydney Banking and Financial Stability Conference on Friday
-
US Jobs Report, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment, Friday
Some key movements in the markets:
shares
-
The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% at 8:12 a.m. London time
-
S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%
-
Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%
-
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%.
-
MSCI Asia Pacific index rose 1.1%
-
MSCI emerging markets index rose 0.3%
currencies
-
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
-
The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0784
-
Japanese yen little changed at 147.08 per dollar
-
The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 7.1639 per dollar
-
The British pound was little changed at $1.2601.
cryptocurrency
-
Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $43,792.08
-
Ether fell 0.1% to $2,270.1
bond
-
Yields on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 4.18%
-
Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.24%
-
UK 10-year yield rose two basis points to 4.04%
Goods
-
Brent crude rose 0.2% to $77.35 a barrel
-
Spot gold rose 0.6% to $2,032.21 an ounce
This story was generated with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
–With assistance from Rob Verdonck.
