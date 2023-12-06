(Bloomberg) — European shares rose followed by Asia after the latest U.S. data strengthened optimism over a global stance toward central bank easing next year, as inflation fears faded.

The Stoxx 600 index rose 0.2% as U.S. equity futures rose, ending its second day of gains. MSCI’s Asia Pacific index rose the most in three weeks. US 10-year Treasuries were flat after a rally in the previous session, taking the yield below 4.2%. The dollar declined against most Group-of-10 peers.

Weaker-than-forecast jobs-market data on Tuesday fueled speculation that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next year to prevent a recession. It boosted gains for global bonds, but also warned that market expectations of a slowdown had gone too far.

“Additional signs of a cooling labor market reinforce the notion that the Fed’s dovish trajectory has been consigned to the history books,” said Hebe Chen, an analyst at IG Markets Ltd. in Melbourne. “Now, all eyes are on next week’s FOMC meeting, making it a must-watch but no-deal event.”

The move at the Treasury came after one of the European Central Bank’s most hawkish officials said a “significant” slowdown in inflation was visible. This led investors to bet that Europe would lead the world’s largest central banks in interest rate cuts.

Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino hinted that the central bank is getting closer to ending the world’s last negative interest rate regime.

Oil steadied after four days of decline as a flood of US exports, as well as doubts over whether OPEC+ would be able to meet its planned output cuts, raised concerns of oversupply. Gold rose.

Major events of this week:

Eurozone retail sales, Wednesday

Germany factory orders, Wednesday

US ADP private payrolls, trade balance, Wednesday

The CEOs of Wall Street’s biggest banks, including JPMorgan, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America, are expected to testify on regulatory oversight before the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday.

Bank of Canada monetary policy meeting, Wednesday

Bank of England releases biennial stability report on UK financial system, holds news conference on Wednesday

China trade, foreign exchange reserves, Thursday

Eurozone GDP, Thursday

Germany industrial production, Thursday

US wholesale lists, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Germany CPI, Friday

Japan household spending, gross domestic product, Friday

Reserve Bank of Australia financial stability chief Andrea Brichetto speaks at the Sydney Banking and Financial Stability Conference on Friday

US Jobs Report, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment, Friday

Some key movements in the markets:

shares

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% at 8:12 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%.

MSCI Asia Pacific index rose 1.1%

MSCI emerging markets index rose 0.3%

currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0784

Japanese yen little changed at 147.08 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 7.1639 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2601.

cryptocurrency

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $43,792.08

Ether fell 0.1% to $2,270.1

bond

Yields on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 4.18%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.24%

UK 10-year yield rose two basis points to 4.04%

Goods

Brent crude rose 0.2% to $77.35 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $2,032.21 an ounce

