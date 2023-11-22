Asian stocks mixed as Fed's enthusiasm cools, technology hit by Nvidia's China warning By Investing.com

© Reuters.



Investing.com– Asian shares were mixed on Wednesday, as a recent rally driven by easing fears of Federal Reserve aggression appeared to have stalled.

Technology stocks saw some losses, particularly those with exposure to NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:), after the world’s most valuable chipmaker warned of a severe decline in Chinese revenues despite reporting strong quarterly earnings.

Chinese shares fell as the bounce from multi-year lows looks set to end. And the index fell 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively, as investors awaited more signals on stimulus measures promised by Beijing.

Hong Kong’s index was flat, as strength in Internet giant Baidu Inc (HK:) (NASDAQ:) offset broader losses. The stock rose more than 5% and was the top performer on the Hang Seng, after its quarterly earnings beat expectations and marked limited impact from US chip sanctions against China.

Major Chinese property stocks still saw some strength after media reports revealed Beijing was drawing up a list of developers eligible for funding support.

But widespread weakness in China spread to Australia, where it fell 0.1%. Australian shares were also hit by Reserve Bank Governor Michelle Bullock’s warnings on inflation, which could lead to further interest rate hikes.

Futures for India’s indices point to a flat start.

Japan was the day’s only outperformer, rising 0.5% and climbing back to a 33-year high. A batch of strong earnings, coupled with a dovish outlook for the Bank of Japan, were the key drivers of the spectacular rally in Japanese markets this year.

The Nikkei was trading up nearly 30% so far in 2023.

Broader Asian shares were sitting on strong gains over the past few sessions as weak US inflation and labor readings fueled speculation that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates.

But the Fed’s late-October meeting, released Tuesday, cast some doubt on that notion, as it reiterated the Fed’s stance of keeping rates high for a longer period of time.

There was some improvement in the dollar and Treasury yields in the minutes, resulting in a hit to risk-driven assets. Some losses were also seen in technology stocks in this business.

Asian tech slips as Nvidia warns of China revenue decline

Tech-heavy Asian markets fell on Wednesday, with Nvidia suppliers leading losses as the company warned that its revenue from China would fall significantly due to US restrictions on chip exports to the country.

South Korea declined 0.3% due to losses at memory chip makers SK Hynix Inc (KS:) and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (KS:).

TSMC (TW:) (NYSE:) – a major Nvidia supplier – fell more than 1% in Taiwan trading, leading the index down by the same margin. In Japan, chip test equipment maker and Nvidia supplier Advantest Corp (TYO:) lost about 3%.

But most regional tech stocks were coming off recent highs, while the past few sessions have seen strong gains on easing Fed fears and anticipation of Nvidia’s earnings. The chip maker still forecast revenue in the December quarter that exceeded market expectations, citing rising demand for artificial intelligence development.

Source: www.investing.com