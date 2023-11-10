Asian stocks fall after bond market pressure on Wall Street – KXAN Austin

Zimo Zhong, The Associated Press

FILE – Bank tellers sit at a branch office of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) in Hong Kong on March 27, 2013. A financial services business of China’s biggest bank says it was hit by a ransomware attack, reportedly causing business disruption. US treasury market. (AP Photo/Qin Cheung, File)

HONG KONG (AP) — Asian shares fell Friday after rising bond market yields once again weighed on Wall Street, sending prices swinging widely during a brief respite from market-shaking data releases. The peace has ended.

US futures rose and oil prices also increased.

Investors in Asia continued to face losses after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned that interest rates, already at their highest in more than two decades, may need to climb further. Is. Benchmarks in Hong Kong and South Korea fell more than 1%.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 1.7% to 17,211.76 and the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.6% to 3,033.73.

The financial services business of ICBC, China’s largest bank, said it was hit by a ransomware attack that reportedly disrupted trading in the US Treasury market.

The New York-based Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Financial Services handles trading and other services for financial institutions. It said it had isolated the affected systems and the business would be cleaned up by Thursday. It is unclear how much impact the attack had on Treasury market trading.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.6% to 6,976.50. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index fell 0.4% to 32,533.12. Taiwan’s Taiex lost 0.4% and the SET in Bangkok lost 0.6%.

On Thursday, Wall Street’s longest winning streak in two decades ended as the S&P 500 fell 0.8% to 4,347.35. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% to 33,891.94 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.9% to 13,521.45.

Earlier Thursday, stocks were higher and the S&P 500 was expected to reach its longest winning streak in 19 years. But it fell sharply as Treasury yields rose after a report that suggested the US job market remained remarkably solid. It rose further after the US government announced the results of a $24 billion sale in Treasury bonds and cut interest rates after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the Fed believes high inflation is not fully justified. And “will not hesitate” to increase even more. under control.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose from 4.50% late Wednesday to 4.62% early Friday.

Higher rates and yields have been the main drivers for the stock market for months as they hurt prices for investments, slowing the economy and increasing pressure on the financial system.

A sharp rise in 10-year yields that began in the summer sent the S&P 500 down 10% from its high of the year. The yield rose above 5% to reach its highest level since 2007, as it equaled the Federal Reserve’s key interest rate, which is above 5.25% and at its highest level since 2001.

Concerns about rates overshadowed some more profit reports from big US companies for the summer, which came in better than expected.

Walt Disney Co. rose 6.9% after saying it added more Disney+ streaming subscribers than Wall Street forecast, while also raising its target for annual cost savings.

Tapestry climbed 3% for another big gain in the S&P 500 after the maker of high-end shoes and handbags beat Wall Street profit forecasts.

At the opposite end of the spectrum was Becton Dickinson, which sank 9.3%. The medical devices maker reported profit for the summer that matched Wall Street expectations, but its financial forecasts for its upcoming fiscal year fell short of what some analysts had anticipated.

Topgolf Callaway Brands was another drag on the market and fell 16.9% despite beating analysts’ expectations for profit during the summer. It cut its forecasts for full-year revenue and profit, partly due to weak trends at its Topgolf entertainment venues outside of newly opened entertainment venues.

In the oil market, crude oil prices recovered the big losses seen at the beginning of the week.

A barrel of benchmark U.S. crude rose 35 cents to $76.09 in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. On Thursday it closed 41 cents higher at $75.74 per barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 36 cents to $80.37 a barrel.

The US dollar rose to 151.39 JPY from 151.34 yen. The euro was unchanged at $1.0669.

