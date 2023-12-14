Asian stock markets follow Wall Street higher; Yields and the dollar down

by zhi yu

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Asian shares rose broadly on Thursday morning after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced the end of its tightening cycle and adopted an accommodative stance for the year ahead.

US Treasury yields fell to a new four-month low, while the dollar continued to fall.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.6%.

Mainland Chinese bluechips rose 0.65%, while Hong Kong’s benchmark rose 1.7%. Australian shares were up 1.6%.

However, Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.4% due to a sharp rally in the yen.

The Fed left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and US central bank chief Jerome Powell said the historic tightening of monetary policy was likely to end with inflation falling faster than expected.

17 out of 19 Fed officials almost unanimously estimate that the policy rate will fall lower than it is now by the end of 2024 – the average projection shows the rate falling three-quarters of a percentage point from the current 5.25%-5.50%. Category. According to LSEG’s FedWatch, US Fed funds futures have increased the likelihood of a rate cut starting as soon as March following the Fed’s decision. The market has forecast a softening of more than 150 bps next year.

“It was a very aggressive pivot,” said Ben Look, global macro strategist at State Street Asia Ltd.

“The Fed has followed market expectations in terms of allowing another rate cut in both 2024 and 2025 (scenarios),” he said.

He said that aggressive pivot would have a mixed impact in Asia, with tech stocks benefiting more while there would be a negative impact on markets including Japan as its currency would strengthen with a weaker US dollar.

It’s a busy week for central banks, with the European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Swiss National Bank all announcing policy decisions on Thursday. Bank of Japan’s turn comes on Tuesday.

US stocks closed sharply higher on Wednesday and benchmark Treasury yields fell to their lowest level since August 10.

U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 E-minis, were up 0.32% on Thursday, while the 10-year Treasury yield fell below the psychological 4% mark to 3.9845%.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, fell 0.18% to 102.70.

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0896.

The yen edged higher as the dollar slipped 0.4% to 142.335 yen.

Spot gold was up 0.25% at $2,031.49 an ounce, after rising 2.4% on Wednesday.

Oil prices rose, extending gains from the previous session. Brent futures rose 46 cents, or 0.6%, at $74.72 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 48 cents, or 0.7%, at $69.95.

(Reporting by Zi Yu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Source