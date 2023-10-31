Asian shares wobble, yen wobbles as BOJ takes center stage

By Ankur Banerjee

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Asian stock markets edged lower on Tuesday, while the yen remained near a two-week high as traders awaited a policy decision from the Bank of Japan on when it may raise its inflation forecasts and trade its bonds. May consider changes in yield control.

The yen weakened 0.19% to 149.38 per dollar, but not far from the two-week peak of 148.81 it touched on Monday after the Nikkei newspaper reported that the BOJ was considering making adjustments to its yield curve control (YCC). Will do.

The BOJ has set a target for the 10-year yield under the YCC at around 0%. Under criticism that its heavy-handed defense of the cap was causing market distortions and unwanted yen declines, it raised its real limit for yields in July from 0.5% to 1.0%.

On Tuesday, 10-year JGB yields rose 6.5 basis points to 0.955%, the highest since May.

Nicholas Chia said, “The market seems to be assuming that the limit will be removed by another 50 basis points, but I think the probability of another doubling in the limit (ie 2%) is equivalent to the actual removal of the limit.” is not appreciated.” Macro strategist at Standard Chartered.

“The way foreign exchange markets are behaving suggests that any move on YCC today may only limit the yen’s weakness, but not reverse it,” Chia said.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, rose 0.104%. Sterling last traded at $1.2151, down 0.14% on the day, while the euro was down 0.09% at $1.0603.

Shares fall in Asia

Stocks in Asia were slightly weaker, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.24%, while Japan’s Nikkei was 0.23% lower.

The Shanghai Composite Index was 0.06% lower, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.39%.

Overnight, all three major US stock indexes closed up more than 1%, with interest rate-sensitive megacap stocks providing the most gains. [.N]

Third-quarter earnings season has reached its halfway point, with 251 companies in the S&P 500 reporting. According to LSEG, 78% of them have beaten Wall Street estimates.

This week, investors’ focus will mainly be on major central bank meetings, in which the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England are also scheduled to meet along with the BOJ.

On Tuesday, the Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) will convene a two-day monetary policy meeting, at the conclusion of which it is expected to decide to keep the Fed funds target rate at 5.25%-5.50%.

The Fed meeting comes after a string of data showed the US economy remains resilient and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments will be scrutinized to gauge how long interest rates are likely to remain high.

Gary Dugan, CIO of Dalma Capital, said, “It is clear that the US economy is running at full speed, with unemployment levels remaining remarkably low. However, this level of growth also raises inflation fears.”

“While the Federal Reserve may not make any rate adjustments this week, the possibility of a rate hike at the next meeting is certainly on the table.”

The Treasury Department said Monday it expects to borrow $76 billion less this quarter than anticipated in the third quarter due to higher revenue receipts.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 1.1 basis points at 4.888%, while the yield on 30-year Treasury bonds was up 0.7 basis points at 5.042%.

US crude rose 0.45% to $82.68 a barrel on the day and Brent was up 0.79% at $88.14. [O/R]

Gold prices remained steady on Tuesday after slipping below the $2,000 an ounce level in the previous session. Spot gold was steady at $1,995.69.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com