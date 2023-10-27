By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Asian shares rose on Wall Street futures on Friday as Amazon delivered some earnings relief, while bonds were able to maintain a rally amid signs of easing U.S. inflation.

Later in the session, all eyes were on US data, which may show core inflation rose 0.3% on a monthly basis in September, bringing the annual rate down to 3.7% from 3.9% a month earlier.

Overnight, the European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged as expected, sending the euro briefly to a two-week low. The dollar is trading above the key 150 yen level, with traders alert to any signs of intervention ahead of a Bank of Japan policy meeting on Tuesday.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4%, while Nasdaq futures rose 0.7%, driven by a 5% jump in Amazon shares in after-hours trading. In a statement after the US shutdown, the tech giant predicted higher sales during the holiday season and stabilization in its cloud business.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan jumped 0.6% on Friday after hitting an 11-month low a day earlier. However, it is on track for a weekly loss of 1.2%.

Tokyo’s Nikkei rose 1%, but was still down 1.2% for the week.

China’s blue chips were flat, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 1%.

US data confirmed a resilient economy with inflation easing overnight, raising hopes for a soft landing. The US economy grew nearly 5% in the third quarter, but a slowdown is expected from here.

“The US economy once again surprised with US GDP accelerating in the third quarter of 2023,” said Nathaniel Casey, investment strategist at wealth management firm Evelyn Partners.

“However, rising real yields are exerting downward pressure on the real economy, which should result in a hit to consumption that should begin to put the brakes on the US economy in the coming quarters.”

Much of the focus was on underlying inflation, which eased substantially in the previous quarter, raising hopes that Friday’s closely watched US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) for September – the Fed’s favorite gauge of inflation – will be released on Friday. There is potential for surprises on the downside as well.

Goldman Sachs cut its forecasts for monthly core PCE by 1bp to 0.27% and its headline PCE estimate by 1bp to 0.33%.

CME FedTools showed any chances of a rate hike in November had evaporated and traders cut bets for a December hike to 19.8%, compared with 29.3% a day earlier. Next year we may see a rate cut of about 70 basis points.

The benchmark yield on 10-year Treasury notes rose 2 basis points to 4.8657% after falling 10 basis points overnight. For the first time in 16 years it crossed 5% on Monday.

Overnight the yen hit a one-year low of 150.77 per dollar and was last at 150.31. That was not far from the three-decade low of 151.94 touched in October last year, which prompted Japanese authorities to intervene in the currency market.

Also troubling traders is speculation that the BOJ could raise the current yield limit at its meeting next week.

Gold prices were steady at $1,985.79 an ounce, not far off the 2-1/2 month high of $1,997.09 hit earlier this month, as investors sought the safe-haven asset amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Did.

Oil prices rose again on Friday after falling more than $2 a barrel in the previous session. However, they are set for the first weekly decline in three weeks as a geopolitical premium is built on fears that the Israel-Gaza conflict could spread and disrupt oil supply easements.

Brent crude futures rose 0.5% to $88.38 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate was up 0.4% at $83.58 a barrel.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu. Editing by Sam Holmes)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com