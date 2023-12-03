Asian shares surge after US backs Powell: Markets down

(Bloomberg) — Asian shares are higher in early trading as markets look to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s reminder that policymakers are in no rush to lower interest rates.

Equity futures in Australia, Japan and Hong Kong point to early gains when markets reopen on Monday. The S&P 500 index rose on Friday, advancing for a fifth week and reaching its highest level since March 2022. Contracts in mainland China indicated early losses after the Golden Dragon Index – a gauge of US-listed Chinese shares – fell 1% in its last session.

U.S. stocks and bonds rose on Friday as Powell said policy was “well in restrictive territory,” although it was prepared for further increases if needed. The dollar declined, two-year Treasury yields fell to their lowest since June and traders bet on a quarter-point Fed cut in March, with a cut in May pushing the price of swaps all the way down. They estimate that complete relief will be provided by December 2024.

“The big surge in shares has made them technically overbought and poses a risk of consolidation or a pullback in the short term,” Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy and chief economist at AMP Ltd. in Sydney, wrote in a note to clients. “However, further gains are likely towards the end of the year and early next year as inflation continues to ease” and positive market seasonal activity will begin later this month, he said.

The recent rally in U.S. stocks and bonds comes as there are signs — in recent data, in warnings from top retailers and in anecdotes from local businesses across the country — that a full year may be overshadowed by expectations and a summer of fizzle. After all, American families are beginning to pull back. U.S. factory activity declined for the 13th consecutive month in November as higher interest rates weighed on the goods-producing side of the economy.

Elsewhere on Friday, oil continued to fall, posting its sixth consecutive weekly decline, as OPEC+ production cuts announced last week failed to offset market disappointment over a surge in global supply. Copper rose after Powell’s comments and bulls were emboldened by fears of a major mine closing in Panama.

This week, traders will monitor clues to the health of the global economy with Australian growth, Chinese inflation and US non-farm payrolls data. The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to be hawkish as it kept its rates unchanged on Tuesday, following Governor Michelle Bullock’s warning that inflation is now at domestic levels.

Tony Sycamore, an analyst at IG Group in Sydney, wrote in a note to clients that while lower-than-expected inflation would keep the RBA on hold, “sticky ‘domestic’ services inflation will ensure a tightening bias remains intact.” “A rate hike in February depends on the December quarter inflation results to be released in late January.”

Traders will also keep an eye on the gold and oil markets as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Asia show signs of increasing. Israel has resumed its military operation in Gaza, a US warship was attacked in the Red Sea and Houthi rebels in Yemen said they took action against two Israeli ships.

In Asia, the Philippines’ coast guard said on Sunday it monitored a swarm of more than 135 Chinese “maritime militia” vessels around the disputed Whitsun Reef in the South China Sea.

In corporate news, China Evergrande Group, the world’s most indebted developer, will face a hearing in a Hong Kong court on Monday over a creditor’s request to wind up the company. U.S. airline stocks will be in focus when Wall Street reopens on Monday after Alaska Air Group Inc. agreed to buy rival Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s Hawaiian Airlines in a $1.9 billion deal.

Major events of this week:

China Evergrande Group’s liquidation hearing in Hong Kong begins on Monday

Riskbank November meeting minutes released on Monday

RBA rate decision, Tuesday

Tokyo CPI of Japan, Tuesday

China Caixin Services PMI, Tuesday

South Korea CPI, GDP, Tuesday

Eurozone PMI, Tuesday

Australia GDP data, Wednesday

Eurozone retail sales, Wednesday

Bank of Canada rate decision, Wednesday

China trade, foreign exchange reserves, Thursday

Eurozone GDP, Thursday

Mexico CPI, Thursday

Germany CPI, Friday

Japan household spending, gross domestic product, Friday

US non-farm payrolls, Friday

Some key movements in the markets:

shares

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% on Friday

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.9%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.2%

Hang Seng futures rose 0.3%

currencies

Bloomberg dollar spot index fell 0.4%

The euro was little changed at $1.0878

Japanese yen little changed at 146.71 per dollar

Offshore yuan little changed at 7.1249 per dollar

The Australian dollar fell 0.2% to $0.6664

cryptocurrency

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $39,687.15

Ether rose 0.3% to $2,175.44

Goods

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.5% to $74.07 a barrel

Spot gold rose 1.8% to $2,072.22 an ounce

