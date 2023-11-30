Asian shares set for best month since January: Markets rally

(Bloomberg) — Shares in Asia were on pace for their best month since January as disappointing Chinese manufacturing data boosted bets for more policy support from Beijing.

Benchmarks in Hong Kong and China reversed early losses, offset by a report that Chinese factory activity once again declined in November. A gauge of the services sector in the world’s second-largest economy contracted for the first time this year.

“The still-weak data could lead authorities to keep more policy support options on the table, while markets in China are seeking confidence in a sustained recovery,” said Jun Rong Yep, market analyst at IG Asia Pte.

Meanwhile, global stocks are headed for their best month since November 2020 as investors are increasingly betting that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next year. US stock futures gained, while the dollar weakened against its Group-10 peers.

Treasuries stabilized after rising on Wednesday. Bond bulls again took note of comments from Fed officials, leading to a rally in November that has sent global sovereign and corporate debt forecast for the best month since 2008.

“If you see growth gradually slowing down, you could see some further increases in bonds or further declines in yields,” Alex Wolff, head of investment strategy for Asia at JPMorgan Private Bank, said on Bloomberg Television. Are.” “With the 10-year Fed funds rate typically falling below that, you could see yields continue to fall through the end of the year.”

The hard data provided support for a soft landing for the US economy. The Fed said in its latest “Beige Book” that economic activity has slowed in recent weeks as consumers have pulled back discretionary spending. Gross domestic product expanded at the fastest pace in nearly two years, while consumer spending advanced at a less robust rate and the Fed’s favorite inflation metric – the personal consumption expenditure price index – was revised lower.

Elsewhere, oil steadied after two days of gains as traders anticipate a key meeting on Thursday in which OPEC+ could extend or extend production cuts. There was little change in gold after five days of rise.

Meanwhile, shares in Japan also declined amid strengthening of the yen. Japan’s industrial output was stronger than expected in October, while retail sales for the month came in below expectations. Later on Thursday, inflation and unemployment data for the Eurozone will be released, as well as US jobless claims and the PCE deflator.

In South Korea, stocks were little changed and won fell after the central bank kept its interest rates unchanged.

Shares of Chinese developer Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. were headed for their worst day since March, when the builder defaulted on dollar bonds as it grappled with sluggish sales and worsening liquidity.

Major events of this week:

OPEC+ meeting, Thursday

Eurozone CPI, Unemployment, Thursday

US Personal Income, PCE Deflator, Initial Jobless Claims, Pending Home Sales, Thursday

China Caixin Manufacturing PMI, Friday

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Friday

US manufacturing spending, ISM Manufacturing, Friday

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will participate in a “fireside chat” in Atlanta on Friday

Chicago Fed President Austin Goolsbee speaks on Friday

Some key movements in the markets:

shares

S&P 500 futures were up 0.1% as of 11:48 a.m. Tokyo time. S&P 500 fell 0.1%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%. Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1%

Japan’s Topix fell 0.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.1%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.2%

Shanghai Composite rose 0.2%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

currencies

Bloomberg dollar spot index fell 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.0977

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 146.96 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.3% to 7.1238 per dollar

cryptocurrency

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $37,895.7

Ether rose 0.4% to $2,036.45

bond

Goods

