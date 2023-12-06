Asian shares rise on weak US jobs data, hopes for end of rate hikes – WAVY.com

Elaine Kurtenbach, The Associated Press

21 minutes ago

A currency trader talks on the phone in the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Asian shares rose on Wednesday after most stocks on Wall Street fell following a mixed set of trades. Report on the US economy. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares rose Wednesday after most stocks on Wall Street fell following mixed reports on the U.S. economy.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.9% to 16,477.34, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.1% to 2,968.93.

The rise followed a selloff a day earlier amid concerns over the health of China’s economy, the world’s second-largest.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 rose 2% to 33,445.90 after a top central bank official reiterated the Bank of Japan’s determination to maintain its easy credit policy until stable levels of inflation are achieved.

In Seoul, the Kospi was up less than 0.1% at 2,495.38. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.7% to 7,178.40.

India’s Sensex rose 0.3% and SET rose 0.7% in Bangkok.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 fell 0.1% following back-to-back losses for the first time since October. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3%.

US stocks and Treasury yields fell after reports showed employers advertised far fewer job openings than expected in late October, while growth for service businesses accelerated faster than expected last month. .

This kept alive the question of whether the US economy could achieve an ideal state where it could suffer high inflation but avoid recession.

On Wall Street, KeyCorp fell 3.7% and bank shares fell after it cut earnings forecasts from fees and other non-interest income. But gains of more than 2% for Apple and Nvidia, the market’s two most influential stocks, helped offset losses.

With inflation down from its peak two summers ago, Wall Street is hopeful the Federal Reserve may finally act with market-shaking hikes in interest rates and cut rates soon. This could help the economy avoid recession and boost investment prices of all types.

Tuesday’s report showed that employers advertised only 8.7 million jobs on the last day of October, 617,000 fewer than a month earlier and the lowest level since 2021.

A separate report said U.S. service industries activity expanded for the 41st time in the past 42 months, with growth in everything from agriculture to wholesale trade. The strength there is compensating for the weakness in the manufacturing sector.

In the bond market, Treasury yields continued to fall further from the highs reached in late October.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.19% from 4.26% late Monday, giving stocks and other markets more relief. It was above 5% during October and at its highest level in more than a decade.

The yield on two-year Treasuries, which more closely tracks expectations for the Fed, rose sharply after the economic reports. It fell from 4.61% to 4.57% just before the report was released and then gradually eased to 4.55%.

Traders widely expect the Federal Reserve to keep its key interest rate steady at its next meeting next week, ahead of a possible rate cut in March, according to data from CME Group.

Fed officials have recently indicated that the federal funds rate may actually have already peaked. This is up from 5.25%, which was almost zero at the beginning of last year. But Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and others have also warned Wall Street about being overzealous in their predictions about how soon cuts might happen.

Low yields are one reason why cryptocurrency prices have been rising recently. Excitement about a potential exchange-traded fund tied to Bitcoin, which would open it up to new types of investors, also helped send it recently above $43,000.

In other trading, U.S. benchmark crude oil rose 1 cent to $72.33 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 13 cents to $77.33 a barrel.

The US dollar fell to 147.04 JPY from 147.15 yen. The euro fell to $1.0791 from $1.0797.

