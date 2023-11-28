Asian shares rise as traders await inflation data

By Ankur Banerjee

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Asian shares rose on Tuesday, while the dollar fell to its lowest in three months, as investors remained confident that the Federal Reserve is done with its rate-hike cycle and will continue to ease this economic crisis. Looking forward to an important inflation report at the end of the week.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.39% higher and on course for a nearly 7% gain in November, its strongest monthly performance since January.

Japan’s Nikkei declined 0.20% but is up 8% this month, certainly its strongest monthly performance in three years.

“The central bank policy outlook has been a big factor in the improvement in risk appetite in November,” said Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank.

Cattrill said evidence of easing inflation pressures supported the view that many central banks had completed their tightening cycles and that expectations for rate cuts had been brought forward to next year.

According to CME’s FedWatch tool, markets are pricing in a 96.8% chance that the US central bank will leave interest rates unchanged next month, increasing the likelihood of a rate cut in mid-2024.

Investors this week will focus on the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation and euro zone consumer inflation data on Thursday for more clarity on where inflation is headed.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Monday that the central bank’s fight to curb price rises is not over yet, citing still-strong wage growth and an uncertain outlook despite easing inflation pressures in the euro zone. .

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is also scheduled to speak on Friday, his words will be scrutinized by traders to gauge where rates may head.

China’s blue-chip CSI 300 index was 0.23% lower, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.70%, a day after data showed China’s industrial companies’ profits rose at a slower pace in October.

U.S. data on Monday showed sales of new single-family homes fell more than expected in October as higher mortgage rates reduced affordability, but the housing segment remained supported by a persistent shortage of existing properties on the market. .

The weaker-than-expected data weighed on Treasury yields, with yields on benchmark 10-year notes falling 9.6 basis points on Monday. In Asian hours, they were up 1.6 basis points at 4.404%. [US/]

The dollar index, a measure of the greenback against a basket of currencies, fell to 103.11, its lowest level since Aug. 31. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.28% to 148.25 per dollar.

Oil prices rose on Tuesday after falling sharply the previous day as investors looked ahead to this week’s OPEC+ meeting and expect supply curbs next year.

US crude was up 0.31% at $75.09 a barrel and Brent was back above $80. [O/R]

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,015.00 an ounce, just shy of the three-month high hit on Monday. [GOL/]

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee. Editing by Sam Holmes)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com