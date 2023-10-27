Asian shares rise as technical downside eases, but weekly losses continue By Investing.com

© Reuters.



Investing.com– Most Asian stocks rose Friday, with technology shares offsetting heavy losses this week as Treasury yields fell, although most regional indexes were still headed for weekly losses.

Asian markets fell sharply this week due to uncertainty over the Israel-Hamas war and rising yields, while anticipation of a series of key central bank meetings next week also kept investors largely risk-off.

Wall Street’s middling earnings also gave a weak signal to regional stocks, especially the technology sector.

Tech beats Asian stocks badly this week

South Korea rose 0.8% on Friday, but was one of the worst performers this week, falling 2.7%, as heavyweight tech stocks fell sharply.

Losses in Japanese tech shares capped the weekly decline at 1%, even as the index rose 1.5% on Friday.

The data showed a larger-than-expected increase in October, pointing to a resurgence in nationwide inflation and potentially a further sharp increase in inflation coming Tuesday.

Hong Kong was among the better performers, rising 1.6% on Friday and on track for a mildly positive week. But the index was still trading near an 11-month low in early October.

After the index fell for six consecutive sessions, futures point to a strong start for India’s index. But Nifty was the worst performer in Asia this week, falling 3.5% due to heavy technical performance.

The US retreated in overnight trade, providing some relief to the tech sector as sentiment improved stronger than expected. But yields still remain at multi-year peaks, with next week largely set to determine their direction.

Chinese shares also among better weekly performers on stimulus hopes

China and the index rose 0.4% and 0.2% respectively this week and were among the better performers in Asia after the government announced massive bond issuance to boost local economic growth.

Both indexes, along with the Hang Seng, were set between 0.2% and 0.4% higher to end the week.

Friday’s data also showed that sugar improved slightly in September, but is down 9% so far this year.

Australia rose 0.5% on Friday on some optimism over China, but is likely to post a 0.8% loss this week.

Fed anticipation keeps stocks on edge

Although regional stocks saw some gains on Friday, sentiment remained largely negative in anticipation of the Federal Reserve meeting next week.

It is expected that the central bank will keep the rates unchanged. But Fed officials have left the door open for at least one more increase this year. US rates will also remain high for a long time.

Any hawkish signals from the US central bank are likely to cause further losses in the stock market.

Source: www.investing.com