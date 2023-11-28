Asian shares remain soft as traders await inflation data

Pedestrians walk past an electronic board displaying the Nikkei Stock Average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan on October 31, 2023. Reuters/Kim Kyung-hoon acquires licensing rights

SINGAPORE, Nov 28 (Reuters) – Asian shares rose on Tuesday, while the dollar fell to a three-month low as investors remained confident the Federal Reserve is done with its rate-hike cycle this week. Looking forward to an important inflation report at the end of the year. ,

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) was 0.29% higher and on course for a nearly 7% gain in November, its strongest monthly performance since January.

But European stock markets had a disappointing start, with Eurostoxx 50 futures down 0.11%, German DAX futures down 0.18% and FTSE futures down 0.09%. US stock futures were little changed.

Investors this week will focus on data from the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation and euro zone consumer inflation data on Thursday to provide more clarity on where prices and monetary policy are headed.

According to Vasu Menon, managing director of investment strategy at OCBC Bank in Singapore, if the data shows inflation easing further, markets will be more comfortable with expectations that the Fed is going to hold off.

“But I think it’s not just this week’s inflation indicators, it’s also the December payroll numbers… they’ll be quite important.”

According to CME’s FedWatch tool, markets are pricing in a 95% chance that the US central bank will leave interest rates unchanged next month, with the likelihood of a rate cut starting to increase in mid-2024.

“We believe the Fed will probably start cutting rates when inflation drops below 3%. And we see that happening in the middle of next year,” Menon said.

However, officials at major central banks have tried to temper expectations that rate cuts are likely, pointing out that rates will need to remain high for some time to beat inflation.

“We believe monetary policy needs to remain restrictive for a longer period of time,” Bank of England deputy governor Dave Ramsden said at a conference in Hong Kong.

On Monday, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the central bank’s fight to curb price rises is not yet over, citing still-strong wage growth and an uncertain outlook despite easing inflation pressures in the euro zone. Has been given.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is also scheduled to speak on Friday and his words will be scrutinized by traders to gauge where rates may head.

China’s blue-chip CSI 300 index (.CSI300) was 0.17% lower, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index (.HSI) fell 1%, a day after data showed China’s industrial companies’ profits slowed in October. Increase in speed.

Japan’s Nikkei (.N225) declined 0.12% but is up 8% this month, certainly its strongest monthly performance in three years.

U.S. data on Monday showed sales of new single-family homes fell more than expected in October as higher mortgage rates reduced affordability, but the housing segment remained supported by a persistent shortage of existing properties on the market.

The weaker-than-expected data weighed on Treasury yields, with yields on benchmark 10-year notes falling 9.6 basis points on Monday. In Asian hours, they were up 0.8 basis points at 4.396%.

The dollar index, a measure of the greenback against a basket of currencies, fell to 103.07, its lowest level since Aug. 31. The index is down 3% and certainly its sharpest monthly decline in a year.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.27% to $148.27 per dollar, while the euro declined 0.05% to $1.0948.

The Australian dollar rose 0.19% to $0.6619, having earlier climbed to a four-month high of $0.6632. The New Zealand dollar touched a seven-week high of $0.6114 early in the session and was last at $0.60985.

Retail sales in Australia unexpectedly fell in October as consumers cut back on everything except food, data shows, although analysts believe many of these were due to the Black Friday shopping spree that took place this month. Were saving some money to spend on the sale.

US crude fell 0.13% to $74.76 a barrel and Brent fell below $80, with oil prices swinging between gains and losses ahead of the OPEC+ meeting later this week.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,015.00 an ounce, after hitting a six-month peak of $2,017.89 earlier in the session.

Reporting by Ankur Banerjee; Editing by Sam Holmes and Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

Source: www.reuters.com