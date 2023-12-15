By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Asian shares hit three-month highs on Friday as the dollar fell sharply and a Fed-fueled rally in U.S. yields helped but pressure on rate cuts from central banks in Europe dampened expectations of a global pivot. may get a shock. ,

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.7% to its highest since early September and was up 2.5% for the week. Japan’s Nikkei jumped 1.2%, also on track for a weekly gain of 2.5%.

Battered Chinese bluechips rose 0.7% to move away from a five-year low, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 1.7%.

China’s central bank boosted liquidity injections on Friday but kept interest rates on maturing medium-term policy loans unchanged, in line with expectations.

Investors are awaiting Chinese economic data to see whether the slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy will continue.

Tony Sycamore said, “Everyone is taking out the cork now and celebrating that we’ve got the Fed pivot. But the Fed pivot happened two months ago… It’s now gotten to the point where I think You need to be a little careful.” , analyst at IG.

“I think the rate cut has been priced a little too generously. I wouldn’t be surprised if it was extended to maybe May or June in the middle of the year in terms of the first cut and the only four cuts.”

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones climbed to a new all-time high and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq set new 2023 highs as the market bet on reducing expectations for the Fed next year by a total of 150 basis points – the equivalent of six cuts. -. [.N]

Overnight, several of Europe’s central banks stuck to plans to keep policy tight into next year, dashing any hopes that the Fed’s move toward rate cuts would be a global turning point.

The European Central Bank said policy easing also did not come up at its two-day meeting, the Bank of England said rates would remain high for an “extended period” and Norway’s central bank also raised rates.

The euro jumped 1.1% overnight and sterling rose 1.2% before being mostly flat in Asia on Friday. That helped put pressure on an already weak US dollar, which is down 1.9% for the week and near a four-month low of 102.03 against its major rivals. [FRX/]

British bond yields fell sharply on Thursday and Germany’s 10-year bond yield bounced off session lows. However, Treasuries are still headed for their best week in over a year, with benchmark 10-year yields falling a massive 30 basis points below 4% for the first time since July.

The data also showed that US retail sales unexpectedly rose in November and unemployment claims fell, suggesting the economy is still strong enough to justify a rate cut next year. It may be gone, but the markets were very happy to see it.

Treasuries pared some spectacular gains on Friday, with 10-year yields rising 3 basis points to 3.9562%. On a weekly basis, they are down 29 basis points. Two-year yields also rose 2 bps to 4.4217%, down 30 bps for the week.

Oil prices continued to rise on Friday against a soft dollar after the International Energy Agency (IEA) lifted its oil demand forecast for next year.

U.S. crude rose 0.3% to $71.57 a barrel, after rising more than 3%, while Brent also rose 0.3% to $76.83 a barrel. [O/R]

Spot gold slipped 0.1% to $2,033.49 an ounce.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Lincoln Feist)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com