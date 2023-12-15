(Prices updated at 0550 GMT)

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, Dec 15 (Reuters) – Asian shares hit four-month highs on Friday, helped by a sharp decline in the dollar and the Federal Reserve’s rise in U.S. yields, but a blow to central banks in Europe pushing for rate cuts. It may take. For global pivot hopes.

Europe is also set to open higher, with Eurostoxx 50 futures up 0.2% and FTSE futures up 0.3%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures both rose 0.1%.

In Asia, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.9% after an earlier rally, hitting its highest since early August as Chinese shares hit some resistance. It has gained a solid 2.8% over the week.

Japan’s Nikkei rose 1%.

Chinese bluechips gave up earlier gains to end 0.3% lower and hit a new five-year trough. However, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index jumped 2.2%, driven by a more than 3% surge in Chinese real estate firms on news that Beijing and Shanghai eased home purchase restrictions.

Data from the world’s second-largest economy showed the factory and retail sectors expanded in November, but some indicators missed expectations, suggesting the recovery is not yet solid. China’s central bank boosted liquidity injections but kept interest rates unchanged while pushing maturing medium-term policy loans.

Reuters, citing sources, reported that Chinese leaders agreed to run a budget deficit of 3% of GDP in 2024, down from this year’s 3.8% target, suggesting Beijing wants to maintain fiscal discipline. Is.

Tony Sycamore said, “Everyone is taking out the cork now and celebrating that we’ve got the Fed pivot. But the Fed pivot happened two months ago… It’s now gotten to the point where I think You need to be a little careful.” , analyst at IG.

“I think Asian equity markets will see good gains at the end of the year, but Japan may be the exception. And I don’t think I would touch any Chinese stocks at this point.”

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones climbed to a new all-time high and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq set new 2023 peaks as the market bet on a total of 150 basis points in monetary easing — the equivalent of six cuts — by the Fed next year.

Overnight, several of Europe’s central banks stuck to plans to keep policy tight into next year, dashing any hopes that the Fed’s move toward rate cuts would be a global turning point.

The European Central Bank said policy easing also did not come up at its two-day meeting, the Bank of England said rates would remain high for an “extended period” and Norway’s central bank also raised rates.

The euro jumped 1.1% overnight and sterling rose 1.2% before being mostly flat in Asia on Friday. That helped put pressure on an already weak US dollar, which is down 1.9% for the week and near a four-month low of 101.97 against its major rivals.

British bond yields fell sharply on Thursday and Germany’s 10-year bond yield moved above session lows. However, Treasuries are still headed for their best week in over a year, with benchmark 10-year yields falling a massive 30 basis points below 4% for the first time since July.

The data also showed that US retail sales unexpectedly rose in November and unemployment claims fell, suggesting the economy is still strong enough to justify a rate cut next year. It may be gone, but the markets were very happy to see it.

Treasuries remained steady at the end of a stellar week, with 10-year yields rising 2 basis points to 3.9465%. On a weekly basis, they are down 29.8 basis points. Two-year yields also rose 2 bps to 4.4217%, but were 31 bps lower for the week.

Oil prices continued to rise on Friday against a soft dollar after the International Energy Agency (IEA) lifted its oil demand forecast for next year.

U.S. crude rose 0.2% to $71.75 a barrel, after rising more than 3%, while Brent also rose 0.3% to $76.80 a barrel.

Spot gold was flat at $2,036.09 an ounce.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Lincoln Feist, Sam Holmes and Sri Navaratnam)

Source