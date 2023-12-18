Asian shares mostly fell due to Bank of Japan meeting, China's property stocks fell.

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Monday as the Bank of Japan began a two-day meeting that is being seen to signal a shift in the central bank’s long-standing near-zero interest rate policy.

US futures and oil prices rose.

Investors have been speculating for months that rising prices would eventually force Japan’s central bank to move away from its ultra-loose monetary policy. But no major changes are expected in the meeting ending on Tuesday.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index fell 0.8% to 32,708.35, while the US dollar rose against the Japanese yen to 142.20 from 142.11.

The BOJ has kept its benchmark rate below minus 0.1% for a decade, hoping investment and borrowing will support continued strong growth. One objective is to reach the inflation target of 2%. But while inflation has surged, wages have failed to keep up, and central bank Governor Kazuo Ueda has been cautious about making major moves at a time of deep uncertainty about the outlook for the global economy.

Renewed selling of property stocks dragged Chinese shares lower.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.9% to 16,633.98 and the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.1% to 2,938.79.

Debt-laden developer Country Garden lost 2.4%, while China Evergrande dropped 1.3%. Sino-Ocean Group’s holdings declined 2.2%.

Elsewhere in Asia, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3% to 7,420.30. South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.2% at 2,569.40 and Bangkok’s SET was down 0.2%.

The S&P 500 closed less than 0.1% at 4,719.19 on Friday. But it still hangs within 1.6% of its all-time high set early last year, and it has just finished its seventh consecutive winning week for its longest streak in six years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which tracks a small portion of the U.S. stock market, rose 0.2% to 37,305.16, setting a record for the third consecutive day. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4% to 14,813.92.

“As the S&P approaches record levels, market participants appear fearless. The prevailing sentiment appears to be that there is no compelling reason for this rally to fade unless concrete evidence emerges indicating significant economic or inflationary headwinds, API Asset Management’s Stephen Innes said in a comment.

Stocks rose overall last week after the Federal Reserve confirmed it was finished raising interest rates and will begin cutting them in the new year. Low rates not only boost prices for all types of investments, but they also reduce pressure on the economy and the financial system.

The Fed’s goal is to slow the economy and reduce prices for investment through higher interest rates to get inflation under control. After this the brake has to be loosened at exactly the right time. If waited too long, the economy could fall into a painful recession. If it escalates too quickly, inflation could rise again and cause more suffering for everyone.

Inflation reached 9.1% in June 2022, the most painful inflation experienced by Americans since 1981.

A preliminary report on Friday indicated that growth in US business activity may be higher. It cited “loose financial conditions”, which is another way of describing market movements that could encourage businesses and people to spend more.

The Congressional Budget Office said Friday it expects inflation to reach the Federal Reserve’s 2% target rate in 2024 as overall growth slows. According to updated economic projections for the next two years, unemployment is expected to increase in 2025.

In other trading early Monday, U.S. benchmark crude oil rose 34 cents to $71.77 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It fell 15 cents to $71.43 on Friday.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 31 cents to $76.86 a barrel.

The euro rose to $1.0912 from $1.0897.

Source: news.yahoo.com