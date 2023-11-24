Asian shares hit lower levels as China hits back, dollar on backfoot

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Asian shares were dragged down by China on Friday amid subdued guidance from Wall Street, which was closed for a holiday, while the dollar remained on the backfoot as investors anticipated U.S. rates will peak.

The yen was little changed after data showed Japan’s core consumer inflation rose again in October, though less than expected, and factory activity shrank for a sixth consecutive month.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan declined 0.4%, but is on track for a weekly gain of 0.9%. It has gained a massive 7.1% so far in November as investors grow increasingly confident that US rates have peaked, and the timing and pace of future rate cuts begins to be discussed.

The Nikkei rose 1.0% to a 33-year high on Monday as Japanese markets returned from a holiday.

Chinese blue chips fell 0.3% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.3%, reversing huge gains the previous day. Hong Kong-listed Chinese developers lost 0.7%, after jumping 6.4% on Thursday on Beijing’s move to boost more support measures to boost the troubled industry.

“Because stock markets jumped so quickly, they are technically overbought, so it is quite possible that we go through a period of consolidation in the markets,” said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP.

“You’re talking about the so-called Santa rally, but a lot of times the Santa rally doesn’t actually happen until the last two weeks of December. So we could have a few weeks where the market will kind of bounce around and be directionless.”

US markets remained closed overnight due to the Thanksgiving holiday. In Europe, slightly better-than-expected euro zone PMI sent the euro and stocks higher and Sweden’s crown fell as its central bank kept rates on hold.

Minutes from the European Central Bank’s October policy meeting showed euro zone inflation falling as fast as or even faster than expected, but suggested policymakers would need to keep in mind the possibility of an interest rate hike.

Cash Treasuries fell slightly as trading resumed in Asia, with two-year Treasury yields rising 2 basis points to 4.9338% and benchmark ten-year yields rising 4 bps to 4.4568%.

In currency markets, the dollar < =USD> It was on the backfoot against its peers at 103.71, close to a three-month low of 103.17.

Sterling hit a 2-1/2 month high at $1.2575 as strong results from a business survey prompted markets to bet on when the first rate cut from the Bank of England might come.

Oil prices were mixed after falling more than 1% on concerns over a delay in the OPEC+ meeting. Brent crude futures were up 0.3% at $81.69 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% at $76.65 a barrel.

Gold prices were flat at $1,992.75 an ounce.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu. Editing by Sam Holmes)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com