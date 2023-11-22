Asian shares fall as Fed’s dovishness eases

by Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Asian shares retreated from 2-1/2 month highs on Wednesday and the dollar found support as investors tempered some of their earlier enthusiasm about the prospect of an end to U.S. rate hikes.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose more than 3% from a week earlier and hit its highest since September on Tuesday. But it fell 0.2% in early trade on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.5%.

Overnight the S&P 500 snapped a five-session winning streak and fell 0.2%. Chip maker Nvidia reported revenue well above Wall St. expectations after market close, but shares fell 1.7% as the company downbeat its sales outlook in China.

Nasdaq futures were down 0.2% and S&P 500 futures were down 0.1% at the start of the Asian day. Volume is likely to be light for the rest of the week leading up to Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.

“It appears that the short cover rally that started after the November (Fed meeting) is coming to an end and buying and selling are beginning to alternate,” Naka Matsuzawa, chief macro strategist at Nomura, said in a note to clients.

The Federal Reserve released details of that meeting overnight, although traders decided that policymakers’ promise to “proceed cautiously” from here was not new information.

Ten-year Treasury yields were marginally lower at 4.40% in Asia trading. They have fallen about 50 basis points since the Fed held rates steady at the beginning of the month.

Interest rate futures markets see almost no chance that the Fed will hike again and cut rates by about 90 basis points by 2024, with a 30% chance that they will, starting in March.

“Since the (Fed) believes a soft landing is in sight, it would be foolish to risk it by hiking further than necessary,” said Philip Marey, senior U.S. strategist at Rabobank.

“If we see strong economic and inflation data ahead of the December meeting, longer-term rates are likely to bounce back and give way to rate hikes. So we do not expect further hikes.”

Outlook for the Yen

In foreign exchange markets, the dollar, which has been slipping since last week’s benign US inflation report, steadied overnight and rose from multi-month lows against several peers.

It was broadly flat at $1.0921 per euro and 148.17 yen in early trading on Wednesday. The Australian dollar remained at $0.6557 on Tuesday after recovering from the resistance of its 200-day moving average at $0.6588. [AUD/]

“We expect the bond yield differential to remain unfavorable for the yen and the renminbi as inflation in the US continues to ease and investors expect more rate cuts from the Fed,” said Jonathan Peterson, senior economist at Capital Economics. “

“On this front, the prospects for the yen look particularly promising… The risks are tilted towards the (Bank of Japan) again easing monetary policy, but this time raising its policy rates When most other major central banks are cutting.”

China’s yuan, which has risen 2% in the past week and driven Asian currencies higher against the dollar, was steady at 7.1356 in early onshore trading.

China’s major state banks have recently been buying the yuan to accelerate their recovery, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

On the data front, Singapore’s economy grew faster than initial estimates in the third quarter, helped by a resurgence in tourism.

Later on Wednesday, Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michelle Bullock gave a speech and US unemployment claims came up.

In commodity markets, Brent crude futures remained slightly above its 50-day moving average at $82.64 per barrel. Singapore iron ore futures, up more than 10% for the month, stood at $131 a tonne.

Bitcoin fell to $36,163 after Binance chief Changpeng Zhao stepped down and pleaded guilty to breaking US anti-money laundering laws as part of a $4.3 billion settlement that resolved a years-long investigation into the crypto exchange.

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com