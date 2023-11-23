(Updated at 0602 GMT)

by selena lee

HONG KONG, Nov 23 (Reuters) – Asian shares were flat on Thursday and markets maintained their gains for the week, as confidence grew that interest rates will be cut globally next year, while oil prices remained lower than expected. Due to the prospects fell. Production cuts by OPEC+.

Investors are also looking to Chinese policymakers for clues about potential support for the long-suffering property market, consistent with broader growth goals.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.03% in thin trading, with a holiday in Japan and the United States.

China’s benchmark stock index fell 0.16% on Thursday, with the real estate sub-index recovering earlier losses to gain 2.11%.

China has placed debt-laden Country Garden Holdings Co. on a draft list of 50 developers eligible for a range of financing support, Bloomberg reported late Wednesday, citing sources.

Meanwhile, a large money manager with heavy exposure to the property market revealed it is facing bankruptcy with collateral liabilities of up to $64 billion. Reuters reported on Wednesday that Chinese government advisers will recommend at the annual policymakers’ meeting that the economic growth target for next year be set at 4.5% to 5.5%.

Business around the world was expected to be quiet due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the US.

The U.S. market, which has shrunk to the prospect of another rate hike in December, shrugged off strong weekly jobs data on Wednesday night that showed the Federal Reserve’s rate hike was faster than expected, said Greater China’s Redmond Wong. Could reduce the chances of rate cuts. Market Strategist at Saxo Markets.

Japanese markets are closed for a national holiday on Thursday, after the Nikkei 225 rose 0.3% a day earlier and hit a three-decade high.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.22% while Australian shares lost 0.62%.

Markets have been generally upbeat this month, with stocks rising on expectations of a more benign interest rate backdrop.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 is close to a new high for 2023, with both the S&P 500 and MSCI’s all-country index up more than 8% this month alone. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is up 11% this month.

The next set of forward-looking flash November PMIs will help investors assess recession risks and how soon rate cuts could begin.

Minutes of the European Central Bank’s October meeting and flash PMIs for several European countries were Thursday’s highlights. US PMI data is due on Friday.

PMIs for the euro zone and the UK are already below the 50 threshold, suggesting economic activity is shrinking, while the US October manufacturing PMI declined sharply.

The yield on benchmark 10-year notes stood at 4.408% on Thursday, after slipping to a two-month low of 4.363%.

The dollar index rose overnight, bouncing from a 2-1/2 month low after data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week.

U.S. crude fell 1.14% to $76.22 a barrel and Brent was down 1.27% at $80.92, extending losses from the previous session after OPEC+ postponed a ministerial meeting, raising expectations that producers will produce less than anticipated. Can cut.

Sterling weakened on Wednesday and Britain’s FTSE 100 fell for a third consecutive session after Britain’s Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt unveiled tax cuts and other measures in his autumn budget to boost growth, but earlier than expected. Projected a much more subdued economic outlook.

In cryptocurrency, Binance chief Changpeng Zhao has stepped down and pleaded guilty to violations of US anti-money laundering laws as part of a $4 billion settlement resolving a years-long investigation into the world’s largest crypto exchange. Has been appointed.

Bitcoin fell marginally 0.77% to $37,337 on Thursday after rising nearly 5% on Wednesday.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,996.59 an ounce.

(Reporting by Selena Lee; Editing by Edmund Claman and Stephen Coates)

Source