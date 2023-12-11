Asian shares brace for central bank gains

by wayne cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Asian shares opened cautiously on Monday ahead of a week packed with central bank meetings and U.S. inflation data that could make or break market expectations of an early and intense round of rate cuts next year.

An upbeat payrolls report has already lowered investors’ expectations of a March cut by the Federal Reserve, although a May cut remains a 76% chance.

The Fed is expected to keep rates on hold at 5.25-5.50% this week, focusing on the “dot plots” for rates and Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference.

The consumer prices report for November on Tuesday will also weigh on the outlook, with analysts forecasting an unchanged headline rate and a 0.3% rise in core.

John Briggs, global head of strategy at NatWest Markets, said: “We look for another Fed-friendly CPI report, but barring surprises, we expect the policy statement to signal that economic conditions have yet to change so much for the authorities.” “The changes have not taken place so that they can abandon their rigid prejudices.” ,

“We think Powell will leave the option of a potential hike on the table, but the hurdles for the Fed to get it done appear high,” he said. “We also expect the ECB to cut early, while the BOE will continue to push against market pricing of a cut in the first half of 2024.”

The European Central Bank, Bank of England, Norges Bank and the Swiss National Bank all met on Thursday, with Norway considered a potential candidate. There is also a risk that the SNB could intervene again to weaken the franc.

With so much reaction to the results, investors were understandably cautious and MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan declined 0.08%.

Japan’s Nikkei jumped 1.2% after falling 3.4% last week amid speculation about an end to super-easy monetary policy. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were little changed.

Chinese markets risk another tough week after the data showed consumer prices fell 0.5% in November, the sharpest decline since the end of 2020.

The Treasury market faces its own test in the form of $108 billion in new supply of three-year, 10-year and 30-year paper. Yields on 10-year notes were steady at 4.24% on Friday, though they remained steady in the wake of the jobs report. [US/]

All eyes were on the yen after some wild swings in currency markets as speculation ran that the Bank of Japan might signal another move away from its super easy policy at a meeting next week. The dollar was at 144.97 yen, down 1.3% over the past week, and briefly touched a low of 141.60.

The dollar outperformed the euro at $1.0761, under pressure from markets pricing in an early ECB rate cut. [FRX/]

“With inflation falling sharply in the eurozone, we do not expect the ECB’s post-meeting communication to be much higher than current market pricing for a rate cut cycle starting in April,” CBA analysts said in a note. Will provide the push.”

“We expect the first rate cut to occur a little later in June.”

In commodity markets, gold fell after the jobs report and stood at $1,006 an ounce. [GOL/]

Oil prices remained inactive after falling 3.9% last week to a five-month low amid doubts that all OPEC+ members will stick to supply cuts. Prices got some support on Friday when Washington announced it would rebuild its strategic oil reserves. [O/R]

The market will also keep an eye on the outcome of the COP28 climate summit, which is working on a first-of-its-kind agreement to phase out the use of fossil fuels in the world.

Brent was up 5 cents at $75.89 a barrel, while U.S. crude was steady at $71.23.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Sam Holmes)

