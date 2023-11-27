Asian shares are lower, gold rises as oil slips

[1/2]A passerby passes by an electric monitor displaying recent movements of various stock prices outside a bank in Tokyo, Japan on March 22, 2023. Reuters/Issei Kato/File Photo Get licensing rights

Asian Stock Market:

Nikkei down 0.5%, S&P 500 futures down 0.2%

Gold hits six-month high in choppy trade

Eyes on US and EU inflation data, Powell event

Tension in oil market before delay in OPEC+ meeting

SYDNEY, Nov 27 (Reuters) – Asian shares fell on Monday ahead of potentially market-moving inflation data from the United States and Europe later in the week and a meeting of oil producers that could halt or extend recent falls in prices. Is. ,

One mover was gold, which climbed to $2,009.87 an ounce and briefly hit a six-month high of $2,017.82.

Given the possibility of huge profits, investors may have to exercise some caution as the end of the month approaches. Japan’s Nikkei (.N225) declined 0.5%, but was up 8.4% so far in November.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) fell 0.4%, giving it a monthly gain of 6.3%.

Chinese blue chips (.CSI300) fell another 0.8%, and missed all the global euphoria with the market down 1.8% so far in November.

China’s central bank announced it would encourage financial institutions to support private companies, including tolerating non-performing loans.

Eurostoxx 50 futures fell 0.3%, while FTSE futures fell similarly by 0.3%.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% and Nasdaq futures lost 0.4%. The S&P 500 Cash Index has risen for four consecutive weeks and is up 8.7% so far this month, which would be its best performance since mid-2022.

The Federal Reserve’s core inflation measure is due Thursday and is expected to hit its lowest level since mid-2021, boosting market bets that the next move lower will be in rates.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will have a chance to push back against the doves in a fireside chat on Friday, and there are at least seven other Fed speakers this week.

“We strongly believe that central banks are unlikely to ease in the first half of 2024 if there is no threat to expansion or financial stability,” argues Bruce Kassman, head of global economics at JPMorgan.

“Indeed, this message of patience is likely to feature prominently in upcoming DM policy communications in response to recent financial market developments.”

The sword of oil hangs over OPEC+

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde also shows no rush to ease off and will have another opportunity to deliver a message to the EU Parliament on Monday.

Data on EU consumer prices for November is due on Thursday and is expected to show a cooling in both headline and core rates, which would support market pricing for a cut.

Next year the market price will be 80 basis points in the US and about 82 basis points for the ECB. ,

The prospect of falling borrowing costs has generated a big rally in bonds, sending yields on 10-year Treasuries down 36 basis points to 4.50% so far this month.

This has resulted in pressure on the dollar, which has declined 3% against a basket of major peers this month.

The euro was at $1.0952 on Monday, not far from its recent four-month high of $1.0965, while the dollar softened to 148.97 against a broadly stronger yen.

The oil market faces a tense situation ahead of the OPEC+ meeting on November 30, which was originally scheduled for Sunday but was postponed as producers struggled to find a consensus position.

Reports suggest African oil producers are seeking a higher cap for 2024, while Saudi Arabia could extend its voluntary production cuts of an additional 1 million bpd, which are set to expire at the end of December.

“Saudi Arabia and OPEC+ face a challenge in convincing markets they can help keep oil markets tight into 2024,” CBA commodity analysts wrote in a note.

“OPEC+ will need to show significant supply discipline, or at least the ability to do so, to ease market concerns of huge surpluses in oil markets next year.”

The uncertainty wiped out early gains and Brent fell 55 cents to $80.03 a barrel, while U.S. crude fell 60 cents to $74.94 a barrel.

