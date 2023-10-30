Asian markets will be mixed this week ahead of Japan’s central bank decision and South Korea’s inflation – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

This is CNBC’s live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets are likely to decline a week ahead of key economic data from across the region.

Monetary policy decisions from Japan and Malaysia, inflation data from South Korea, and gross domestic growth data from Taiwan and Hong Kong are this week’s regional highlights.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 is also set to fall as the Bank of Japan begins its two-day monetary policy meeting, with the futures contract in Chicago at 30,665 and its counterpart in Osaka at 30,650, while the index’s final close is 30,991.69.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 slipped 1.04% ahead of September retail sales readings on Monday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were at 17,175, indicating a weaker start than the HSI’s close of 17,398.73.

In the US on Friday, all three major indices had a mixed day, with the S&P 500 entering correction territory as recession fears led to fresh selling on Wall Street.

The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.12%, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.48%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.38% to 12,643.01, thanks to Amazon beating analysts’ expectations for third-quarter revenue and earnings.

— CNBC’s Brian Evans and Lisa Kailai Han contributed to this report

CNBC Pro: There’s a ‘Game of Thrones’ in AI – but these Chinese tech giants offer ‘much more value’, tech giants say

China’s tech giants may be struggling with regulatory restrictions, but they still have “a lot of value,” according to veteran analyst Dan Ives.

The managing director and senior equity research analyst at Wedbush Securities is taking a favorable look at some stocks. Many analysts are of the same view, with one name gaining 68%.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

– Amala Balakrishner

Dow closes lower, S&P 500 enters correction zone

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped more than 350 points on Friday, ending a bad week that also saw the S&P 500 enter correction territory.

The 30-stock Dow fell 366.71 points, or 1.1%, to 32,417.59. The S&P 500 ended the session down 0.48% at 4,117.37, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.38% at 12,643.01.

– Brian Evans

The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge is in line with expectations

The core personal consumption expenditures price index, a closely followed inflation gauge by the Federal Reserve, rose 0.3% in September. This matches Dow Jones’ forecast. Year over year, core PCE increased by 3.7%, which is also in line with expectations.

– Fred Imbert

CNBC Pro: Nvidia missed out? Fund manager says this under-the-radar networking stock is poised for an AI boost

Tech companies – particularly those leveraging artificial intelligence – have gained traction this year, with investors pouring money into companies like Nvidia, Baidu and Alibaba.

However, a lesser-known tech player stands out in comparison to Sanjay Iyer, portfolio manager at US-headquartered WCM Investments.

The networking company considers industry giants Cisco and Juniper as competitors and more than 40% of its revenue currently comes from Microsoft and Meta.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

– Amala Balakrishner

Survey shows inflation expectations rose in October

Inflation expectations rose sharply in the final revision of the University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey for October released Friday.

Respondents see a rate of 4.2% a year from now, a full percentage point higher than the September outlook. The survey was also up 0.4 percentage points from the previous release two weeks ago.

However, the broader index was slightly more positive at 63.8, up 0.8 percentage points from the last reading, although down from the level of 67.9 in September.

-Jeff Cox

Bitcoin Headed For Best Week Since June, But May Be Tested At FOMC Meeting

Bitcoin is on pace to record its best week since June, after a big rally earlier this week took it out of the narrow range it was stuck in for most of this year.

According to Coin Metrics, the coin is on pace to end the week up 14% to $33,000. At around $1,770, Ether is headed for a 10% weekly gain. Coin metrics measure a week in crypto, which trades 24 hours a day from the stock market close at 4:00 pm ET on Friday until the following Friday.

Investors are watching closely to see if Bitcoin can find a new floor at current levels. Next week it will get its first testing ground with the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee meeting, which begins on Tuesday. Kelly Cox, an analyst at investment company eToro, said Bitcoin outperforms stocks on Fed days, having outperformed the S&P 500 on 10 of the last 13.

“Next week could be a real test for crypto,” she said. “The industry news is exciting, but I worry that investors are forgetting that we are in an aggressively higher rate environment. The Fed will probably also confirm higher rates in its comments next week. That may be hard to swallow.”

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Powell considered the idea of ​​a rate cut,” he said. “Inflation has made great strides, and lately, his language has been more balanced than usual. Powell may be tough, but any glimpse of flexibility could lure people back into risky investments like crypto.”

– Tanaya Machel

Source: www.nbcdfw.com