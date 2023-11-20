Asian markets surge as Japan reaches 33-year high, China’s LPR unchanged

Investors watch a computer screen displaying stock price data in a stock exchange hall.

Jiang Sheng | Visual China Group | getty images

Asia-Pacific markets were mostly higher on Monday after most major stock markets closed lower in the previous session, while China left its benchmark lending rates unchanged.

The People’s Bank of China’s one-year loan prime rate – the peg for most household and corporate loans in China – was 3.45%. The five-year benchmark loan rate – the peg for most mortgages – was 4.2%.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 briefly touched a 33-year high early in the session, but struggled to hold gains later. The index fell 0.59% to 33,388.03, while the Topix fell 0.77% to 2,372.6.

Hong Kong shares fell in Asia-Pacific on Friday after the Chinese e-commerce giant said it would not proceed with a full spinoff of its cloud group.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rebounded in the final hour of trading and rose 1.77%, while China’s CSI 300 rose 0.23% to 3,576.32.

South Korea’s Kospi rose about 0.86% to close at 2,491.2., While small-cap Kosdaq closed at 813.08 with a big gain of 1.75%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.13% to 7,058.4.

On Friday, the S&P 500 closed higher and capped its third consecutive winning week amid November’s red-hot rally.

The broader index rose 0.13%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day up 0.01%, while the Nasdaq Composite closed up 0.08%.

Major US indices remained positive for the third consecutive week. The S&P 500 rose 2.2%, while the Nasdaq gained about 2.4%. The Dow closed this week with a 1.9% gain. This is the first three-week winning streak for the Dow and S&P 500 since July, and the first win for the Nasdaq since June.

— CNBC’s Lisa Kailai Han and Brian Evans contributed to this report

Source: www.cnbc.com