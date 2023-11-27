Asian markets soften as US inflation emerges

Asian markets fell on Monday as investors await the release of key US inflation data this week that could provide guidance for the Federal Reserve’s plans to raise interest rates in the new year.

Wall Street saw little action last weekend due to the Thanksgiving break, leaving traders with few catalysts for action, although analysts were upbeat about the end of the year.

The decline in equities follows a recent rally in markets around the world, which led the US central bank to stop raising interest rates as inflation eases and the jobs market simmers.

The main focus this week is Thursday’s release of the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation.

“These data will be closely examined for information on inflation trends and their potential implications for monetary policy decisions,” said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.

“While the current backdrop does not reflect ‘mission accomplished’ in terms of addressing inflation, policymakers should now focus on planning the next phase of the economic fight.”

Asia ended lower after a half-day of dull trading in New York on Friday.

Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo, Sydney, Singapore, Taipei and Wellington were all in the red.

Still, observers were upbeat about the outlook, with the latest weakness causing traders to breathe a sigh of relief after a strong month.

IG Group’s Tony Sycamore said early December could see some selling as investors “rebuild energy and prepare for year-end fireworks”.

Others said the drop in Wall Street’s VIX “fear gauge” – a measure of equity volatility – to the lowest since January 2020, suggesting investors are getting their mojo back.

OPEC is also keeping an eye on developments after the group and its allies delayed a meeting aimed at agreeing production quotas, with some African countries said to be resisting Saudi Arabia’s calls for more cuts.

The group is believed to be close to reaching an agreement under which Saudi and Russia could extend production cuts in the new year.

Crude oil prices have fallen in recent weeks as demand remains subdued due to slowing economies, particularly China’s, and the Middle East crisis.

TOKYO – Nikkei 225: down 0.4 percent at 33,479.71 (break)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng index: down 0.9 percent at 17,404.45

Shanghai – Composite: down 0.7 percent at 3,019.35

Dollar/yen: declined to 149.26 from 149.56 yen on Thursday

EUR/USD: up from $1.0922 to $1.0941

Pound/Dollar: Up from $1.2585 to $1.2594

Euro/pound: down from 86.79 pence to 85.88 pence

West Texas Intermediate: down 0.5 percent at $75.17 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: down 0.5 percent at $80.12 per barrel

New York – DOW: up 0.3 percent at 35,390.15 (closed)

LONDON – FTSE 100: down 0.1 percent at 7,488.20 (close)

Source: www.barrons.com