Asian markets set to rise ahead of Biden-Xi talks – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

This is CNBC’s live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were set to rise on Tuesday as investors awaited more economic data along with highly anticipated talks between the US and China.

US President Joe Biden and China’s President Xi Jinping will meet in person in San Francisco later in the day for the first time in nearly a year.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were at 17,659, indicating a weaker start than the HSI’s close of 17,426.21.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 is also set to rise, with the futures contract in Chicago at 32,820 and its counterpart in Osaka at 32,780, while the index’s last close was at 32,585.11.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.71% in an attempt to recover from the previous two sessions’ decline.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index ended Monday’s session near the flat line as traders prepared for the release of key US inflation data.

The day ended 0.08% lower, while the Nasdaq Composite closed 0.22% lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.16%.

Headline inflation on Tuesday is expected to rise 3.3% from 12 months ago, according to a survey of economists conducted by Dow Jones. It is also estimated that the metric will advance 0.1% from the previous month.

— CNBC’s Lisa Kailai Han and Hakyung Kim contributed to this report.

Wells Fargo’s Christopher Harvey says markets may still go up but investors shouldn’t get ‘greedy’

Markets may still go higher, but investors should consider taking profits, according to Christopher Harvey, head of equity strategy at Wells Fargo.

“You can go higher, but if you go higher, we don’t want people to get greedy,” Harvey said on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” on Monday. “Take some profits [and] Be a little more defensive.”

Harvey said his focus is on large-cap stocks, and said small caps are “having a hard time clawing their way out” in the current economic environment.

– Brian Evans

Oil rises as OPEC dismisses demand concerns

Oil prices remained higher on Monday after OPEC dismissed concerns about falling demand.

The Brent crude contract for January rose $1.09, or 1.34%, to settle at $82.52 a barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate contract for December rose $1.09, or 1.41%, to settle at $78.26 a barrel.

Oil futures sold off last week as traders dismissed the risk of a wider Middle East war and grew concerned that a decline in exports from China could signal an economic slowdown that would hit demand for crude.

But OPEC dismissed those fears in a report on Monday and said market fundamentals remained strong, with Chinese crude imports rising in October. The oil producers’ group also pointed to strong economic growth in the US and said the International Monetary Fund estimates the Chinese economy will grow 5.4% this year.

OPEC blamed the selling on speculators betting that crude prices would fall.

–Spencer Kimball

Baker Hughes CEO tells Financial Times geopolitical risk at worst in 50 years

The CEO of one of the top oilfield services companies said the world faces the highest level of geopolitical risk in five decades as the Israel-Hamas war threatens to spill over and the war in Ukraine continues.

Baker Hughes CEO Lorenzo Simonelli said people are comparing the current situation to the 1973 oil embargo, but he has never signed on with a higher level of risk.

“But during my tenure, no [the geopolitical climate has not been this fragile],” Simonelli told the Financial Times in an interview. “From a political perspective, it’s very fluid.”

Oil markets have largely dismissed the risk of an escalation in the Israel-Hamas war that could disrupt oil production in recent weeks. Simonelli said the conflict has not yet changed the supply and demand outlook, but he warned that risks to an escalation remain.

“The base case is that hopefully it’s contained to the situation that it currently is in – as sad as it is – and things remain tight,” Hughes said. “But clearly, if the situation worsens and worsens and the situation escalates, things will change.”

–Spencer Kimball

No major surprises expected from October’s CPI data

October’s consumer price index data, a key inflation gauge for the Federal Reserve, is due to be released Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. ET, which will shed some light on the U.S. economy ahead of the December FOMC meeting.

“There’s less than a 10% chance of a rate hike at that meeting, so it’s unlikely we’ll get market-dynamic data to move an unchanged decision,” said Jamie Dutta, market analyst at Vantage.

“There should be a very modest increase in prices on a monthly basis and a further reduction of 3% at an annual rate,” Dutta said.

The analyst expects prices to fall closer to the Fed’s target next year as consumers begin to feel the pressure of tighter financial and credit conditions.

-Lisa Kailai Hahn

Source: www.nbcdfw.com