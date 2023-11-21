15 minutes ago

South Korean producer prices slowed after two consecutive months of gains

South Korea’s producer price index climbed 0.8% year-on-year in October, a slower growth rate than the 1.3% rise seen in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, producer prices declined 0.1%, the first time in three months that the PPI declined month-on-month. This decrease was due to a 5.5% decline in the prices of agricultural, forestry and marine products.

The PPI measures monthly changes in the prices of goods shipped by industrial producers within the domestic market.

– Lim Hui Ji

5 hours ago

Microsoft stock hits all-time high on Monday

Microsoft is trading at record highs since its IPO in March 1986, reaching an all-time high of $378.81 on Monday. Shares are up 2.3%.

These moves were bolstered by Microsoft’s announcement that former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Chairman and Board Chairman Greg Brockman will be joining the tech giant to lead a new artificial intelligence research team. Analysts and investors see this as a positive catalyst for Microsoft’s AI story in the long term.

– Piya Singh

4 hours ago

Nvidia stock hits all-time high ahead of earnings report

Nvidia stock rose more than 2% during Monday’s session, trading at its most expensive level ever.

Monday’s record-breaking gains come as investors prepare for the chip maker’s earnings report after the bell on Tuesday. Analysts polled by FactSet expect the company to report revenue of $16.19 billion and earnings of $3.37 per share in the third quarter.

It’s at an all-time high amid a banner year for the stock, with shares up more than 240% since the start of 2023.

three hours ago

Oil prices rose more than 2% as markets feared cuts by OPEC

Oil prices rose more than 2% on Monday amid expectations that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries could impose another production cut later this week.

The global benchmark Brent crude contract for January closed up $1.71, or 2.12%, at $82.32 a barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate contract for December closed up $1.71, or 2.25%, at $77.60 a barrel.

Oil has gained for two consecutive sessions after a sharp selloff late last week due to supply and demand concerns.

Traders are now keeping an eye on whether OPEC and its allies will impose additional production cuts at a meeting on Sunday in response to falling oil prices.

– Spencer Kimball

8 hours ago

Dow, S&P 500 headed for best month since October 2022

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are up 8.01% and 6.05% in November. The two major averages are on pace for their best monthly performance since October 2022, when the broader market index jumped nearly 8%, while the 30-stock Dow rose 13.95%.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite is on track for its best month since January, when it gained 1.67%.

– Hakyung Kim

