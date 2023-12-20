Asian markets rise, Japanese stocks rise on weak BOJ

49 minutes ago

Australian stocks at 10-month high, dollar steady

Asia-Pacific markets were largely higher on Wednesday, with stocks in Australia reaching their highest level in 10 months.

The S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6% to 7,534 and reached its highest level since February 7. The index has fallen in only two sessions in the last two weeks.

Earlier this month the Reserve Bank of Australia kept interest rates steady at its final meeting of the year, with markets now seeing no signs of a rate hike, partly due to the Federal Reserve’s more dovish stance.

Minutes of that meeting Tuesday revealed the Australian central bank debated whether to raise rates by 25 basis points or leave them unchanged, with board members ultimately deciding to keep them at 4.35%. took.

“The minutes said the board once again debated the case for raising the cash rate or keeping policy on hold,” CBA analysts wrote in a client note. “We believe the decision to leave the cash rate unchanged in December will be The decision was straightforward.”

“We are comfortable with our base case for the easing cycle starting in September 2024.”

The Australian dollar was largely flat against the US dollar.

-Shreyashi Sanyal

49 minutes ago

CNBC Pro: Do ​​you want to play on higher oil prices? Strategist names a favorite stock – and the analyst sees it gaining 33%

It hasn’t been a good year for energy stocks — the only sector spared from November’s stock market rally.

And its outlook for 2024 looks equally bleak: The International Energy Agency expects the recession to continue into next year.

But one portfolio expert is bullish on the sector’s long-term prospects.

“We have been more creative on energy than last year,” Rahul Ghosh, equity portfolio specialist at investment firm T. Rowe Price, told CNBC Pro. They named an under-the-radar stock to play up the theme.

Supporter

– Amala Balakrishner

5 hours ago

Oil prices rise as traders worry about disruption in the Red Sea

Oil prices rose more than 1% on Tuesday as traders worry about disruption to shipping through the Red Sea as militants based in Yemen attack ships.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for January rose 97 cents, or 1.34%, to settle at $73.44 a barrel. The Brent contract for February settled at $79.23 a barrel, up $1.28 or 1.64%.

BP announced on Monday it was halting shipping through the Suez Canal due to security concerns as Houthi militants attacked ships. The US is expanding a multinational maritime force to protect ships from attack.

– Spencer Kimball

7 hours ago

BTIG says pouring cash into SPY could be a sign of ‘take me in’ behavior

According to Jonathan Krinsky, technical strategist at BTIG, the huge amount of cash flowing into the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY) could be a sign that investor behavior is changing.

According to FactSet, the ETF reported inflows of more than $20 billion on Monday, and some data sources suggest it will report another big influx for Tuesday. Krinsky said in a note to clients that there may be a connection between the stock market’s new record high and the move.

“While we cannot say there is any clear relationship between critical flow and performance, this size is notable and perhaps reflects a ‘get me in’ mentality,” the note said.

However, not all stock index funds are seeing equal demand. For example, the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) reported outflows of nearly $9 billion on Monday.

– Jesse Pound

8 hours ago

K-pop stocks rise, JYP Entertainment leads the way

KPOP and the Korean Entertainment ETF (KPOP) outperformed on Tuesday, rising 2% after record label group JYP Entertainment announced a new boy band NEXZ.

JYP Entertainment shares rose nearly 8%, on pace for their best day since July 25, 2023, when the stock rose 9.38%.

– Sarah Min, Gina Francola

Source: www.cnbc.com