Japan’s factory activity declined for the seventh consecutive month in December

Japan’s manufacturing activity declined for the seventh consecutive month in December, according to a private survey.

The flash reading of the Au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index declined to 47.7 in December from 48.3 in November, indicating the sharpest deterioration in manufacturing business conditions for ten months.

A reading below 50 indicates contraction.

However, the Au Jibun Bank Flash Services PMI stood at 52.0 in December, compared with 50.8 in November, the sharpest gain in three months.

The survey said services growth overall remained softer than the average seen in 2023. Despite a slight decline in new export sales, total new business expanded at a slightly faster but slower pace in December.

-Shreyashi Sanyal

Australia’s private activity declined at a slow pace in December: Judo Bank

Australia’s private sector activity remained in contraction territory in December, but shrank at a slower pace, according to Judo Bank’s flash estimates.

The composite purchasing managers’ index for the country stood at 47.4, compared to a 27-month low of 46.2 in November.

Australia’s manufacturing PMI was at 47.8, up slightly from 47.7 the previous month, while the services PMI came in at 47.6, a slower rate of contraction than 46.0 in November.

The bank said demand conditions remained under pressure in December, but inflation eased thanks to input costs. Overall employment also continued to rise and companies’ optimism improved from November.

– Lim Hui Ji

‘Powell broke the punchbowl early at the holiday party,’ says Deutsche Bank.

Deutsche Bank said Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s dovish tone on Wednesday raised the prospect of a rate cut sooner than expected, and the prospects for a soft landing improve if inflation continues to ease.

“Although our baseline is that the first rate cut is likely to occur in June 2024 and the Fed will reduce rates by 175 bps next year, today’s meeting reduces the risks to this expectation,” chief U.S. economist Matthew Luzzetti wrote on Wednesday. “Points towards doing.” One note titled, “December FOMC: Powell breaks out punch bowl early at holiday party.”

“We see an increased risk that a rate cut could happen as early as March,” Luzzetti added. “Earlier policy easing in the presence of more deflation would improve the prospects for a soft landing.”

In fact, the CME FedWatch tool shows that markets are currently pricing in about a 72% probability the Fed will cut rates by 0.25 percentage points in March. This is more than 65% from Wednesday.

– Sarah Min, Michael Bloom

Performance of big tech companies was poor on Thursday

Mega cap tech names lagged the market, slipping into negative territory amid broader market gains.

Microsoft and Netflix were down about 2.3% as of Thursday afternoon. Amazon and Alphabet declined 1.1% and 0.9%, respectively. Shares of Apple and Meta Platform also declined by 0.2% and 0.5% respectively.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 was up 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.1%.

– Hakyung Kim

Oil closes 3% on weak dollar, demand outlook upgrade

Oil prices edged 3% higher on Thursday on a weak dollar and a modest recovery in demand growth in 2024.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for January rose $2.11, or 3.04%, to settle at $71.58 a barrel, while the Brent contract for February rose $2.35, or 3.16%, to settle at $76.61 a barrel.

The US dollar also fell to a four-month low on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signaled an end to rate hikes. A weak dollar makes oil cheaper, which may increase demand.

And the International Energy Agency said Thursday that global oil demand will rise by 1.1 million barrels per day in 2024, up slightly from its previous forecast of 930,000 barrels per day.

– Spencer Kimball

10-year Treasury yield fell below 4%

The benchmark rate fell below 4% for the first time since August as traders bet on a Fed rate cut for 2024. The 10-year last traded around 3.95%.

stock chart iconstock chart icon

US 10-year yield

Source: www.cnbc.com