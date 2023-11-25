Asian markets remain calm waiting for US signals

Published: November 25, 2023 at 04:00 am

Recap: Asian currencies and equities remained largely soft on Friday, with the baht and South Korean leading declines, as growing doubts about an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve kept risk appetite in check.

Thai shares moved within a range of 1,395.83 to 1,427.13 points before closing at 1,397.43 points yesterday, down 1.3% from last week, with daily turnover averaging 35.2 billion baht.

Retail investors were net buyers of 4.41 billion baht, followed by brokers with 699 million baht and institutional investors with 23.9 million baht. Foreign investors were net sellers of 5.14 billion baht.

News Maker: U.S. inflation expectations were revised up to 4.5% in November, the highest since April 2023, according to final results of the University of Michigan consumer survey released Wednesday, from 4.4% in preliminary results released two weeks ago. This figure increased from 4.2% in October and 3.2% in September.

The Labor Department said Wednesday that the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell by more than 24,000 to a seasonally adjusted 209,000 for the week ended Nov. 18. Economists polled by Reuters had expected 226,000 claims for the week.

The minutes of the October 31 meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) suggested that the FOMC would proceed cautiously with monetary policy and could raise interest rates if inflation does not meet the target.

The American Petroleum Institute reported U.S. crude oil inventories rose by 9.1 million barrels last week, while gasoline stocks fell by 1.79 million barrels and heating oil and diesel declined by 3.5 million barrels.

The US this week imposed sanctions on Russian shipping companies and oil tankers that are pricing oil above G7 limits.

European Central Bank officials agreed they should raise borrowing costs again if needed, despite deciding against such a move in October, according to their last policy meeting.

Sweden’s central bank kept its policy rate on hold at 4.00% on Thursday and said it stood ready to hike again if inflation proved stubborn. The Riksbank said inflation, which peaked at more than 10%, was moving in the right direction following eight consecutive rate hikes.

Turkey’s central bank raised its key interest rate on Thursday from a higher-than-expected 35% to 40% as part of a concerted campaign to tackle rising inflation in the country. Inflation reached 61.4% in October and is expected to rise further to around 70-75% in May next year.

Sri Lanka’s central bank on Friday cut key interest rates by 100 basis points, bringing the Standing Deposit Facility Rate and Standing Lending Facility Rate to 9% and 10% respectively, the lowest since the start of the current easing cycle. The total rate cut was 650 bps. In June. The unexpected move is aimed at boosting growth as inflation is likely to remain low in the medium term.

Japan’s core consumer price index, which excludes volatile fresh food costs, rose 2.9% year-on-year in October, government data showed on Friday, less than the 3.0% expected by economists in a Reuters poll. Core inflation declined to 2.8% in September from 3.1% in August, below 3% for the first time since August 2022.

Sam Altman is returning to lead OpenAI, less than five days after his surprise dismissal from one of the world’s most valuable startups. Mr. Altman was fired on November 17 after clashing with the board over his campaign to transform OpenAI from a nonprofit organization into a business focused on AI scientific exploration that builds products, attracts customers and AI raises the money needed to power the equipment.

China’s troubled investment conglomerate Zhongzhi Enterprise Group on Wednesday disclosed a financial shortfall of up to 260 billion yuan ($36.5 billion), saying it is “seriously insolvent.” The company has debt of about 420 to 460 billion yuan ($59-$64.6 billion), more than double its assets of 200 billion yuan.

Toshiba shareholders approved the consolidation of the company’s shares during an emergency meeting on Wednesday as the 148-year-old industrial conglomerate aims to reinvent itself as a private firm. The decision allows a consortium led by Japan Industrial Partners to purchase all remaining shares of Toshiba and the company will be delisted from both the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Nagoya Stock Exchange on December 20.

Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries said on Wednesday it expects its defense revenue to double to about 1 trillion yen ($6.68 billion) in three years. This growth will come partly from the expansion of facilities to manufacture missiles and develop next-generation fighter jets.

Prime Minister Shretha Thavisin said on Thursday that Thailand’s economy is in crisis, stressing the need to step up the government’s controversial 500 billion-baht digital handout plan.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says the Thailand ESG Fund (TESG) is expected to be established as early as December to allow investors to deduct their investments from personal income for the 2023 tax year.

The Thai SEC is preparing to ban Thai investors from trading non-voting depository receipts (NVDRs) with the aim of closing the door for fraud in the capital markets following the More Returns PLC case.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) plans to set up a special task force with representatives from foreign exchanges to investigate short selling, and it has ordered brokers to submit client short sales data within 15 days. The SEC is preparing to inspect transactions involving naked short sales on the SET to boost investor confidence.

The Federation of Thai Industries reported that automobile exports reached 105,726 units in October, an increase of 12.2% with the expansion of markets in Australia, the Middle East and Europe. Total automobile exports are projected to reach 1.1 million units in 2023 with a total value of 1 trillion baht.

The National Council of Economics and Social Development reported Thai gross domestic product grew 1.5% in the third quarter, lower than expected as exports were sluggish. Gross domestic product is projected to grow 2.5% this year and 3.2% next year, although the estimate does not include the impact of the digital wallet scheme.

The Real Estate Information Center says housing demand in terms of units and transfer prices declined by 7% year-on-year across Thailand in the third quarter, driven by weak purchasing power, especially those in For those looking for mid to low level. Affordable housing.

is coming: On Monday, China reported industrial sector profit for October. On Tuesday, the US releases the September home price report from S&P/Case, the consumer confidence index for November from the Conference Board and the production index for the same month from the Richmond branch of the Fed.

On Wednesday, the US reports third quarter GDP and oil weekly inventories from the Energy Information Administration. There is an OPEC+ meeting on Thursday and China releases Purchasing Managers’ Indices (PMI) for manufacturing and services from the NBS.

On the local front, the Bank of Thailand has its monetary policy committee meeting on Wednesday and Thursday, and is due to release Thailand’s economic review.

Stocks to watch: Asia Plus Securities recommends investing in high free float stocks that are targeted by institutional investors and active funds. These include CENTEL, TISCO, AMATA, SIRI, TU, CPN, WHA, SCC, CK, STEC and BH.

InnovestX Securities recommends large-cap stocks in the SET50 that are expected to be the targets of the TESG fund. The SETESG index recommends stocks with an ESG rating of AAA or AA and stocks whose prices have declined more than SET, including SCGP, OR, CPALL, BEM, GULF, CRC and HMPRO.

Stocks expected to post fourth-quarter earnings growth year-over-year are another play, including ERW, AOT and AP.

TISCO Securities recommends stocks with profit potential above the market average as analysts likely adjust profit targets upward. These include AU, AWC, BA, BDMS, CPN, OR, SIRI, TOA and WHAUP.

Stocks that are expected to benefit from the fall in bond yields include MTC, TIDLOR, AEONTS, GPSC, GULF, EGCO and RATCH. For TESG fund target stocks, Tisco recommends BDMS, BEM, CBG, CPALL, CPN, MAJOR and SCB as well as stocks benefiting from digital wallet and e-refund schemes like CPALL, COM7, CRC and HMPRO.

technical approach: Kasikorn Securities sees support at 1,390 points and resistance at 1,425. Financia Cyrus Securities sees support at 1,360 points and resistance at 1,430.

