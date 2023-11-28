Asian markets recovered massively from Monday; Oil eases slightly on Israel-Hamas ceasefire extension – NBC Connecticut

This is CNBC’s live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets are expected to rise slightly after all major indices in the region finished in negative territory on Monday.

Earlier on Tuesday, oil prices fell slightly after Qatar said a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas had been extended by two days.

Brent futures contracts for January were down 50 cents, or 0.62%, at $80.08 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude futures recovered from earlier losses to trade 0.4% higher at $75.16 a barrel.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 opened 0.81% higher on Wednesday ahead of October’s inflation reading.

Markets in Japan started the day near flatline, with the Nikkei 225 marginally up and the Topix slightly below the mark with no change.

South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.42%, while the small-cap Kosdaq saw a big gain of 0.53%.

However, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is set to extend its losses from Monday, with HSI futures at 17,517 compared to the index’s close of 17,525.06.

Overnight in the US, all three major indexes lost gains on Monday, a day after the major averages posted a four-week winning streak.

Stocks have rallied since the 10-year Treasury yield retreated past the 5% mark, which it briefly topped in late October. The S&P 500 is up 8.5% so far this month, while the Dow has gained 6.9% and the Nasdaq has gained 10.8%.

on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.16%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.2%. The least losses were seen in the Nasdaq Composite, which fell 0.07%.

— CNBC’s Piya Singh and Jesse Pound contributed to this report

The market is confident that the Fed will increase

The market still feels that despite the strong stock market rally and generally encouraging economic data, there is little chance that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates any time soon.

Traders in the fed funds futures market are predicting only a 6% chance of a hike in December and a 12% chance of a hike in January, according to CME Group’s FedWatch calculations. The tool is also pointing to a first cut in May, although that probability has decreased slightly over the past week.

At their last meeting, which ended Nov. 1, policymakers gave no indication they were considering cuts any time soon, according to minutes released last week.

-Jeff Cox

The market has historically experienced a ‘post-Thanksgiving hangover’

According to Bespoke Investments, since 1945, the S&P 500 has performed worse in the trading week following the Thanksgiving holiday. Over this period, the S&P 500 has had an average gain of 0.19%, with positive returns 55% of the time, compared to an average gain of 0.24% for all five trading day periods.

“In years when the S&P 500 was already up at least 15% YTD, the average gain was less than 0.16%. Over the longer term, it appears as if bulls are coming out of a bit of a hangover and lethargy from the Thanksgiving holiday season. Celebration,” the firm wrote in a Monday note.

However, market performance after Thanksgiving week has been strong over the past 20 years. According to the firm, the average gain of the broader market index during the week after Thanksgiving has been 0.44%, with positive returns 70% of the time.

– Hakyung Kim

Dollar index headed for worst month of 2023

The dollar index is on track to record its biggest loss of the year this month.

The index, which tracks the U.S. greenback against a basket of foreign currencies, has fallen 3.2% since the start of November. If this continues through the end of the month, it would be the worst monthly performance since November 2022, when the index fell 5%.

– Alex Haring, Gina Francola

Dow and S&P 500 on track for strong returns in November

November has generally been a winning month for the Dow and the S&P 500, but this one is coming out particularly strong.

The blue-chip Dow is set to end November up 6.9%, while the broader S&P 500 is expected to end up 8.7%. (The trading month ends on Thursday.)

This is much more than normal. By comparison, according to the Stock Trader’s Almanac, on average each November’s returns between 1950 and 2021 have increased by a relatively modest 1.7% month over month for each index.

November has historically been the best month of the year on average for the S&P 500 and the second-best month for the Dow, according to Almanac data.

– Alex Haring

Source: www.nbcconnecticut.com