Asian markets ready for a mixed start, assess Biden-Xi meeting

US crude oil fell 2% due to increase in reserves, production at record level

Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday amid rising US stockpiles and record output.

West Texas Intermediate US crude for the December contract fell $1.60 or 2.04% to settle at $76.66 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude fell $1.29 or 1.56% to settle at $81.81 for the January contract.

US crude oil inventories rose by 3.6 million barrels last week, according to data released by the Energy Information Agency on Wednesday. The US continued to produce crude oil at a record pace, 13.2 million barrels per day. Imports fell slightly, to 21,000 barrels per day, about 6.4 million bpd.

–Spencer Kimball

Jay Hatfield says US economy could ‘absolutely’ avoid recession in 2024

Jay Hatfield, founder and CEO of Infrastructure Capital Advisors, believes there is a good chance the US economy could recover in 2024.

“Everyone likes to think about student loan payments being negative for the consumer, but we don’t think we’re going to be in a recession next year,” he told CNBC.

As catalysts, Hatfield cited a strong housing market and declining gasoline prices, which is very optimistic for consumers. He said, “And this is much more important than student loan payments. There are not a lot of consumers making student loan payments, but everyone uses energy and gasoline, directly or indirectly.”

-Lisa Kailai Hahn

The strategist says that in the last 6 times investors have been disappointed with the expectation of the Fed adopting a soft stance.

A softer-than-expected reading of the consumer price index on Tuesday gave new hope to the market that the Federal Reserve is finally ending its rate-hike cycle. Deutsche Bank macro strategist Henry Allen said investors are largely expecting a dovish stance next year, with futures now pricing in an 87% chance of a rate cut after the May 2024 FOMC meeting.

“But this is at least the 7th time this cycle that markets have seen a clear reaction to a potential dovish stance,” he wrote.

Investors were disappointed on the last six occasions. “Furthermore, a consistent story so far this cycle has been that the market has pushed forward the timing of future rate cuts,” Allen said.

According to Allen, there have been six previous times when the market expected a softening trend that didn’t pan out:

November 2023: “Weak data releases and a decline in CPI brought forward Fed cut pricing in markets.” March 2023: “Banking turmoil following the collapse of the SVB has led to fears that central banks may end up raising rates altogether.” Late September/early October 2022: “The market is poised for further price cuts for 2023 due to major market turmoil focused on the UK.” July 2022: “Global recession fears and a weak inflation print are raising concerns about slower rate hikes again.” May 2022: “Investors are taking expected tightening due to rising risks to global growth.” Late February/early March 2022: “Fed begins rate hikes with 25 bps instead of 50 bps due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

-Lisa Kailai Hahn, Michael Bloom

Source: www.cnbc.com