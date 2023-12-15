This is CNBC’s live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were set to rise on Friday as Wall Street continued to rally after the US Federal Reserve cut rates and laid out a roadmap for cuts through 2024 and beyond.

Investors are awaiting key economic data from China, including home prices, industrial production and retail sales data in November.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.43% to its four-month high, marking its sixth consecutive day of gains.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 is also likely to recover from Thursday’s losses, with the futures contract in Chicago at 32,710 and its counterpart in Osaka at 32,610, while the index’s last close was 32,686.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were at 16,632, indicating a stronger start than the HSI’s close of 16,402.19.

Overnight in the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.43%, extending its record-breaking rally to a new record high.

Other major indices also continued their gains, with the S&P 500 rising 0.26% and the Nasdaq Composite adding 0.19%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell below 4% for the first time since August as traders bet on a rate cut due to 2024.

— CNBC’s Brian Evans and Hakyung Kim contributed to this report.

‘Powell broke the punchbowl early at the holiday party,’ says Deutsche Bank.

Deutsche Bank said Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s dovish tone on Wednesday raised the prospect of a rate cut sooner than expected, and the prospects for a soft landing improve if inflation continues to ease.

“Although our baseline is that the first rate cut is likely to occur in June 2024 and the Fed will reduce rates by 175 bps next year, today’s meeting reduces the risks to this expectation,” chief U.S. economist Matthew Luzzetti wrote on Wednesday. “Points towards doing.” One note titled, “December FOMC: Powell breaks out punch bowl early at holiday party.”

“We see an increased risk that a rate cut could happen as early as March,” Luzzetti added. “Earlier policy easing in the presence of more deflation would improve the prospects for a soft landing.”

In fact, the CME FedWatch tool shows that markets are currently pricing in about a 72% probability the Fed will cut rates by 0.25 percentage points in March. This is more than 65% from Wednesday.

– Sarah Min, Michael Bloom

Performance of big tech companies was poor on Thursday

Mega cap tech names lagged the market, slipping into negative territory amid broader market gains.

Microsoft and Netflix were down about 2.3% as of Thursday afternoon. Amazon and Alphabet declined 1.1% and 0.9%, respectively. Shares of Apple and Meta Platform also declined by 0.2% and 0.5% respectively.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 was up 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.1%.

– Hakyung Kim

Oil closes 3% on weak dollar, demand outlook upgrade

Oil prices edged 3% higher on Thursday on a weak dollar and a modest recovery in demand growth in 2024.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for January rose $2.11, or 3.04%, to settle at $71.58 a barrel, while the Brent contract for February rose $2.35, or 3.16%, to settle at $76.61 a barrel.

The US dollar also fell to a four-month low on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signaled an end to rate hikes. A weak dollar makes oil cheaper, which may increase demand.

And the International Energy Agency said Thursday that global oil demand will rise by 1.1 million barrels per day in 2024, up slightly from its previous forecast of 930,000 barrels per day.

– Spencer Kimball

10-year Treasury yield fell below 4%

The benchmark rate fell below 4% for the first time since August as traders bet on a Fed rate cut for 2024. The 10-year last traded around 3.95%.

– Fred Imbert

Source: www.nbcconnecticut.com