Asian markets opened lower after mixed comments from Fed members, inflation data available in Australia – NBC Los Angeles

Asia-Pacific markets were set to open lower as investors assessed comments from US Federal Reserve Board members and awaited Australia’s October inflation data.

On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said he is increasingly confident that policy is now in a position to get inflation under control. However, he said inflation was still very high.

Waller also said the Fed could start lowering rates if inflation continues to decline over the next three to five months.

In contrast, Governor Michelle Bowman said more rate hikes would be needed as changing dynamics are pushing up inflation.

“My basic economic outlook expects that we will need to raise the federal funds rate further to keep policy accommodative enough to get inflation back to our 2 percent target on time,” Bowman said.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 extended gains from Tuesday and climbed 0.27% ahead of the country’s October inflation readings.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.29% in early trading, while the Topix saw a small loss of 0.14%.

South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.23% after hitting a two-month high on Tuesday and the small-cap Kosdaq declined marginally.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were at 17,327, indicating a weaker start than the HSI’s close of 17,354.14.

Following Waller’s comments that the Fed could raise rates, all three major indexes in the US rose overnight, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.24%.

The broader S&P 500 index rose 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.29%.

Major indices headed for best monthly performance this year

Despite sluggish trading on Tuesday, the three major indices are on track to post major monthly gains.

The Dow is set to end the November trading month 6.9% higher at Thursday’s closing bell. That would be the best monthly performance since October 2022, when the blue-chip average added 14%.

The S&P 500 is on pace to rise 8.6% at the end of November. The Nasdaq Composite has outperformed in the last month of 2023, rising 10.8% so far.

If those performances hold up, it will be the best month for both since July 2022. During that month, the broader S&P 500 advanced 9.1%, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq jumped 12.4%.

Oil closes up 2% as market rallies on OPEC meeting speculation

Oil prices jumped on Tuesday as traders speculated about OPEC production cuts, while a fierce storm forced Kazakhstan to cut its output.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for January settled at $76.41 a barrel, up $1.55, or 2.07%, while the Brent crude contract for January closed at $81.68, up $1.70, or 2.13%.

OPEC and its ally OPEC+ are scheduled to meet virtually on Thursday, with most analysts expecting the group to extend current cuts at least through 2024.

Saudi Arabia is pressuring its members to reduce production quotas but Riyadh is facing resistance, OPEC representatives told Bloomberg on Monday.

“While oil awaits the OPEC Plus agreement, speculation about a deal or no deal or a surprise cut continues to roil the market,” said Phil Flynn of Price Futures Group.

OPEC members have less appetite for compliance these days, so gains from the cuts should be limited, said Tamas Varga of OVM Oil Associates.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s largest oil fields have cut output by 56% as a storm on the Black Sea disrupted exports.

Retail stocks performed better on Tuesday

It appears that early signs of consumer strength at the start of the holiday shopping season are making investors more comfortable with retail stocks.

The SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) rose nearly 1% on Tuesday, outperforming the broader market and erasing the fund’s modest decline on Monday.

Among the fund’s top holdings, Foot Locker was one of the best performers, gaining nearly 3%.

With year-end market rally, the IPO pipeline is crowded again

The initial public offering market is once again booming as interest rates remain stable and the stock market picks up at the end of the year.

Chinese-founded fast-fashion company Shein has confidentially filed to go public in the US by 2024. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian’s shapewear label Skims is reportedly discussing strategic options including an IPO that could come next year. Social media firm Reddit has reportedly restarted talks about an IPO.

The action follows mixed performances from some big-ticket debuts over the past few months. Shares of grocery delivery company Instacart and German shoe brand Birkenstock have both fallen below their IPO prices, while chip giant Arm – the biggest IPO of 2023 – has seen its share price rise significantly.

The IPO market experienced a major downturn in 2022 and early 2023 as an hawkish Federal Reserve, recession fears and geopolitical risks reduced appetite. Companies are now hoping to test the waters with the hope that the Fed has gone hiking and will make a soft landing, keeping the market warm.

