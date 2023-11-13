Asian markets mostly down in quiet trade ahead of Biden-Xi meeting

HONG KONG – Shares fell on Monday in quiet trading in Asia ahead of this week’s meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Tokyo advanced but other markets were little changed and closed lower. Oil prices fell.

Biden and Xi are set to meet this week on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit amid hopes of improving relations between the two largest economies.

Wall Street surged higher on Friday and an already strong November is on track to be one of the market’s best months of the year. Expectations for an interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve in December are rising despite a report that consumer inflation expectations are rising.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 JP:NIK rose 0.2% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng HK:HSI slipped 0.2%.

The Shanghai Composite index CN:SHCOMP fell 0.2% and the Kospi KR:180721 in Seoul fell 0.1%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 AU:XJO lost 0.3%.

The S&P 500 SPX jumped 1.6% on Wall Street on Friday, to 4,415.24. The Dow DJIA rose 1.2% to 34,283.10, and the Nasdaq Comp

Jumped 2% to 13,798.11.

Big Tech stocks were the strongest forces pushing the S&P 500 higher, including a 2.3% gain for Apple AAPL and a 2.5% gain for Microsoft MSFT.

According to FactSet, this earnings reporting season is shaping up to be much better than analysts expected, and it is likely to show the first increase in earnings per share for S&P 500 companies in a year. But attention is focused on what companies will do later this year and beyond as interest rates remain high and the U.S. economy is expected to slow.

The Federal Reserve has said it wants to keep such expectations low because otherwise they could cause a vicious cycle that would keep inflation high. The release of the University of Michigan report initially sent Treasury yields plunging, sending stock indexes tumbling. But the stock market immediately ignored the data and continued to rise.

As of late Friday, traders were betting on just a 9.1% chance that the Fed would raise its key interest rate at its next meeting in December, according to CME Group data. This is less than 14.6% a day earlier.

Higher interest rates and bond yields hurt the prices of stocks and other investments, while broadly slowing the economy and increasing pressure on the financial system in hopes of getting inflation under control.

On Thursday, a jump in Treasury yields pushed stocks lower to snap an eight-day winning streak for the S&P 500, one of its longest in the past two decades. It came as the Fed’s Powell dashed some hopes among traders that the Federal Reserve might finally raise its key interest rate.

After 10-year Treasury yields rose above 5% last month to their highest level since 2007, partly due to expectations of bigger borrowing by the US government, the S&P 500 briefly fell 10% from its high point for the year. Fell down more than. Since then, the market has pulled back due to “year-end greed” and a decline in the 10-year yield, strategists wrote in a BofA Global Research report.

In oil markets early Monday, CLZ23, a barrel of benchmark U.S. crude for December delivery, fell 55 cents to $76.62. On Friday it closed at $77.17, up $1.43.

International benchmark Brent crude BRNF24 was down 60 cents at $80.83 a barrel. On Friday it increased by $ 1.42 to $ 81.43 per barrel. Both fell by about 4% last week also due to concerns about supply relative to demand.

In currency transactions, the dollar USDJPY rose to 151.66 JPY from 151.47 yen.

Source: www.marketwatch.com