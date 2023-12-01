Asian markets fall as investors weigh private factory activity surveys; US inflation eases further – NBC Bay Area

This is CNBC’s live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets started lower on Friday, although Wall Street was mostly up and private factory activity surveys across the region saw gains.

In particular, investors will be keeping an eye on China’s Caixin Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index for November, as official data on Thursday showed the country’s manufacturing sector contracted for the second consecutive month.

PMI readings are also going to come from Japan, South Korea and India on Friday.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.55% after recording a three-day winning streak on Thursday.

South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.89%, while the small-cap Kosdaq was down 0.79%.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was slightly below the flatline, but Topix reversed the trend and opened 0.21% higher.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were at 17,052, indicating a positive start, compared with the HSI’s close of 17,042.88.

Overnight in the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a new high for the year, as cool inflation data and strong Salesforce earnings helped the benchmark cap its best month since October 2022.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4%, but the Nasdaq Composite was about 0.2% lower as investors booked some profits in Big Tech stocks, leading a rebound in November.

Separately, the U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index – the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge – rose 3.5% on a year-over-year basis, slowing from a 3.7% annual gain in the previous month.

— CNBC’s Piya Singh and Lisa Kailai Han contributed to this report.

Market pricing points to five rate cuts after inflation data

As markets got another sign on Thursday that inflation is slowing, he emphasized that the Fed has raised rates and will make a deep cut in 2024.

Futures pricing suggested only a minimal possibility of a rate hike at the Federal Open Market Committee’s December and January meetings, according to data from CME Group. Moreover, futures pointed to a better-than-even possibility that the central bank will cut benchmark rates five times next year, as much as 1.25 percentage points.

The move followed Thursday morning’s economic readings, which showed core PCE inflation fell to 3.5% and persistent unemployment claims rose to a two-year high.

-Jeff Cox

US crude oil falls amid doubts over OPEC cut

U.S. crude fell nearly 2%, paring its gains early in the day as traders worried that OPEC and its allies, OPEC+, would not meet promised output cuts.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for January fell $2.17, or 2.79%, to $75.75 a barrel, while Brent fell 26 cents, or .31%, to $82.84 a barrel.

OPEC+ representatives told Reuters the group had agreed to cut output by 2 million barrels a day beginning next year.

But traders are concerned that the cuts are voluntary and not mandatory, raising questions about whether OPEC+ can actually follow through, said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group.

“The proof will be in the pudding,” Flynn said. “Instead of a clear answer to what’s going to happen, all we have is a promise — the promise is making people nervous,” Flynn said.

–Spencer Kimball

The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.34% after peaking at 5% last month

The 10-year Treasury yield fell significantly this month on rising expectations that the Federal Reserve will not need to raise interest rates further.

The benchmark rate fell 56 basis points to 4.324% in November after key bond yields surged above the 5% threshold in October. On Wednesday, the rate fell below 4.25% for the first time since September.

The 30-year Treasury yield has fallen 58 basis points this month to 4.48%. Yields decrease as bond prices rise and are equal to one basis point 0.01%.

– Yun Lee

Dow boosted by more than 20% rise in stocks in November

The Dow is looking for its best month this year, with some stocks up more than 20%.

The 30-stock index is on pace to end the November trading month 7.2% higher with Thursday’s close. That would be its biggest monthly gain since October 2022, when the blue-chip average surged 14% higher.

Salesforce and Intel have lifted the index with rallies of more than 22% each. A large portion of Salesforce’s gains came Thursday as investors applauded the software company’s earnings report. Intel has gained for the month based on its late-October earnings report, which beat expectations and offered strong current quarter guidance.

Boeing is poised to close November up more than 21%, making it the next biggest gainer. The stock is on track for its best month since the end of 2022, helped by last week’s news of regulatory approval on flight tests for certification of the 737 Max 10.

– Alex Haring

