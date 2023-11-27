Asian markets are off to a positive start as the region awaits key data from China and Japan – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

This is CNBC’s live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets are off to a positive start to the week as investors await key economic data from the region’s major economies, including China and Japan.

China will release its official factory activity data for November on Thursday, while a Caixin survey for the same metric will be released on Friday.

Australia and Japan will release their October inflation data on Wednesday and Thursday respectively, which will indicate future steps by their respective central banks.

India’s gross domestic product data for the three months ending September will also be released late Thursday.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 started the day up 0.11%, up for the third straight day.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 is also set to rise, with the futures contract in Chicago at 33,745 and its counterpart in Osaka at 33,740, while the index’s last close was at 33,625.

At this level, the index is close to breaking its 33-year high of 33,753.33 achieved on July 3.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were at 17,670, indicating a stronger start than the HSI’s close of 17,559.42.

Three major indices remained mixed in the short trading session in America on Friday.

The 30-stock Dow rose 0.33% while the S&P 500 was 0.06% higher. However, the tech giant Nasdaq Composite fell 0.11%.

Major retail stocks rose slightly as Black Friday kicked off the holiday shopping season. Walmart and Target rose 0.9% and 0.74%, respectively, while Amazon was 0.02% higher.

Dow headed for first four-week win since April after boost from Boeing

The Dow is on track to post its longest weekly winning streak in nearly half a year.

With just a few hours left in Friday’s brief trading day, the blue-chip index is set to end the week up nearly 1%. If that’s the case, it would be the first time the index has posted wins in four consecutive weeks since a streak that ended in April.

Part of this week’s gains are attributable to a more than 6% rally in Boeing. Investors first applauded Deutsche Bank’s upgrade from hold to buy on Monday. On Wednesday, the airplane maker received approval to begin flight testing for 737 MAX 10 certification.

Verizon and Travelers were the next best performers on the week, climbing 3.4% and 3%, respectively. But Walgreens and Caterpillar limited the 30-stock index’s gains, with both falling more than 2% this week.

Shoppers snap up toys, jewelry and other gifts as Thanksgiving sales reach record $5.6 billion

Many national retailers kept their stores closed Thursday, but that didn’t mean consumers weren’t shopping. In fact, Adobe Analytics reports that online spending on Thanksgiving reached a record $5.6 billion, up 5.5% year over year. The company, which tracks more than 85% of the top 100 Internet retailers in the U.S., estimates that spending on Black Friday will reach $9.6 billion, about 5.7% more than the same day last year. .

Adobe said toys are selling well, with sales in the category up 182% year over year. It said jewelery also saw huge demand (up 126%) and apparel (up 124%).

The SPDR S&P Retail ETF was flat before a short trading session on Friday.

The big question will be what happens after this five-day period famous for deals and promotions. Analysts expect consumers to focus heavily on value, meaning they will shop at bargain prices. Retailers are planning events as a strategy to attract reluctant consumers.

Bitcoin hits new high for the year on Friday, hitting $38,000

Bitcoin hit $38,001.71 around 6:45 a.m. Eastern time, the first since April 2022, according to Coin Metrics. It was up about 1.5% at $37,863.25 and was on pace to end the week higher by 4%.

Meanwhile, Ether has moved back above the key psychological level of $2,000, having last traded up nearly 2% at $2,105.65. The second-largest token by market cap is outperforming the crypto market this week, gaining more than 8%.

Solana, the year’s biggest outperformer – up 480% compared to Bitcoin’s 130% – has lagged the major tokens this week. It is headed for a gain of less than 1%.

Bullishness among retail investors at highest level in nearly 4 months; Recession at 4 month low

According to the latest survey from the American Association of Individual Investors, individual investors’ bullishness about the stock’s outlook over the next six months increased again in the third week to 45.3% from 43.8%. This marks the highest level of optimism since August 2, or nearly four months ago.

The rally remained above the historical average of 37.5% for the third consecutive week.

In contrast, retail investors’ pessimism decreased from 28.1% to 23.6% in the latest week – the lowest level of pessimism since August 2 and the third consecutive week that bearish views were below the long-term, historical average. 31.0%. Neutral opinion increased from 28.1% to 31.1%, the highest since mid-October.

The latest survey isn’t great news for contrarians who try to bet against the market, believing that the higher uptrend means lots of investors have already bought the stock and there’s less cash on the sidelines that could lead to stocks falling short. Will commit to.

