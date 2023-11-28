Asian male entrepreneurs open up about mental health and how they deal with their struggles

When you’re experiencing a mental health issue, it can be tempting to suppress it. In life and work there are often many other matters that we feel should be given priority.

And if you’re someone people look up to, such as a company leader or a business owner, it can be even more difficult to admit that you need help. After all, time heals… right?

But mental health doesn’t actually work that way, and it’s not the best way to go about it.

So in celebration of Men’s Health Awareness Month, we spoke to three Malaysian male entrepreneurs to understand their personal struggles with mental health and how they’re dealing with it. they are:

Chor Chi Hoey, co-founder and CEO of Qerbotech, an agritech brand that offers products to shorten crop cycles and enhance plant growth

Shavkat Aslamshoev, co-founder and managing director of SafeTalk, a cloud-based practice management system for mental health service providers

Timothy Tia, Founder and Executive Director of Colony Coworking Spaces (Colony), a brand of hospitality-inspired coworking and event spaces

A look at his personal mental health journey

For most people (including myself), I think when faced with big life-changing news, we will go through five stages of grief, starting with denial. This is what the three entrepreneurs felt when they were first faced with the possibility of having a mental health problem.

For Chi Ho, this resulted in significant stress that severely affected his sleeping patterns. At that time (October 2022), the runway of his startup was less than three months left. As the leader of the company, he was naturally distressed.

“I lay awake every night [around] Working from 1:30 am to 5 am, mainly looking for revenue generation opportunities and potential investors,” he said.

And yet, he didn’t find it normal or troubling until his wife told him about it. Then he realized it was a symptom of anxiety.

Chi Ho with his wife, Malinda Tan, and his son (left) and Chi Ho with his colleague, Suraya, founder and chief scientist of Carbotech / Image credit: Chor Chi Ho

Not so fun facts: Lack of sleep can occur due to stress. Repeatedly being in a state of hypervigilance can delay sleep and lead to racing, anxious thoughts at night. This lack of adequate sleep can further cause stress. medical news today

In Timothy’s case, he didn’t believe he had depression and anxiety, even after his diagnosis.

“You know, we use the word ‘depression’ very loosely. Like ‘Oh, I’m feeling so sad’, so I was like what’s the big deal? Timothy shared.

A key moment in his realization of these conflicts came during a conversation with his wife. He told her, “It’s not that I’m sad. I don’t feel sadness, I can’t feel happiness. And then he said, ‘It’s depression.’

For Shaukat, his mental health struggles came in the form of sleep paralysis episodes.

Not so fun facts: Sleep paralysis is a condition where you lose muscle control for a period of time after falling asleep or before waking up. During these episodes, people often experience hallucinations and a feeling of suffocation. sleep foundation

“I found myself struggling, feeling like I couldn’t breathe properly during sleep. At that time, every night was a struggle. The feeling of suffocation was intense and terrifying,” Shaukat explained.

“I felt uneasy all the time. Imagine that you need sleep but you are afraid to sleep because you know it will be a nightmare again. This constant restlessness affected my personal and work life.

But talking about mental health was not common in her hometown Tajikistan, and this stuck with her even after moving to Malaysia.

So how exactly did they go about it and what did they learn?

1. You can’t bottle it up and expect it to get better

According to Chi Ho, “Mental health issues are like fire. If you keep it hidden, it will burn like an explosive flame in the future.

In other words, the longer you keep this issue to yourself, the more destructive it will be to you in the long run. That’s why he recommends finding a way to express your mental health struggles.

“They can’t do that [be able to] They don’t give you any solutions, but they are there to listen to you,” he shared.

Timothy with his wife and Colony co-founder, Audrey Oei / Image credit: Timothy Tia

In Timothy’s case, depression in itself is a difficult struggle to go through. “This is an isolated mental illness. It convinces you that you’re all alone, not worth it, and no one wants to help you,” he explained. So it was very important to have people around to refute it.

As far as Shawkat is concerned, his frequent episodes of sleep paralysis have made even simple things difficult. “I lost joy in things I used to enjoy. Taking decisions seemed difficult and connecting with people became challenging.” It was only after getting help that he regained a sense of normalcy and control over his life.

2. Don’t limit your support to just family and friends

Although he credits his wife and close friends for their support, Chi Ho also suggested looking for outside support. If you are struggling in your career then a good business guru or coach can guide you.

Chi Ho with his colleagues at i-Nation 2023 / Image credit: Carbotech

Similarly, Timothy and Shawkat reported that seeking professional help was paramount to their mental health journey. The SafeTalk founder shared that apart from her friends, her therapy sessions were another safe space and emphasized finding her own space.

“If existing circles prove unsupportive and online communities are inaccessible, it is paramount to seek professional help. Trained professionals have the expertise to deal with mental health struggles, and often have affordable or even free mental health support services available.

“It is very difficult but you should see a professional. If you don’t feel good about what you’ve found, find another one. You have to find what works for you,” Timothy advised.

Whatever route you choose, it’s important to find a medium where you can safely express your feelings.

3. This need not hinder you from growing as an entrepreneur

In their own ways, personally experiencing mental health struggles made the entrepreneurs savvy businesspeople.

Colony Team / Image Credit: Timothy Tiah

For example, Timothy shared that it helped him become a more empathetic and compassionate leader. This is reflected in Colony’s company culture, where employees who are not feeling mentally well are entitled to paid leave.

“I believe that when you know how to deal with people struggling with mental health, it becomes a competitive edge in attracting talent,” Timothy explained. “It’s anecdotal, I can’t prove it in numbers. But I think it’s important.”

Similarly, Shawkat made sure to integrate mental health days into SafeTalk’s employee benefits.

“We understand that everyone faces difficult times and it is important to take a break,” he said. “It’s not just a business, it’s a community that really cares about the well-being of its team.”

In the case of Carbotech, while there are no structured workplace benefits related to mental health, Chi Ho shared that employees can submit claims for therapy sessions.

4. Talking openly about it can really help your career

A major reason people avoid sharing their mental health struggles is the belief that it will have an adverse impact, especially in the workplace.

You may be concerned about what colleagues think of you or how it may affect your career progress. As an entrepreneur, you may wonder whether this ruins business opportunities.

SafeTalk’s first product demo, held behind closed doors a day after its launch / Image credit: SafeTalk

However, Timothy and Shawkat found that it actually had the opposite effect on them.

Colony’s CEO shared that many entrepreneurs have personally confided in him about their mental health struggles.

Similarly, Shaukat explained, “By being open, I have found common ground with others who have faced mental health challenges. This shared vulnerability has really made my business interactions more genuine and understanding, contributing to a supportive and empathetic business environment.

5. Talking about mental health is not a sign of weakness

A common stigma is that having mental health problems means you are weak. This can hinder people from finding help and treatment. But this belief is far from the truth.

In fact, opening up about your mental health struggles really shows the strength you have. However, this does not mean that keeping it to yourself makes you weak.

You shouldn’t feel obligated to share your mental health struggles, but when you feel ready and safe to do so, it can be helpful in ways you don’t expect.

Supporting this, Shaukat said, “Being vulnerable requires courage, and it indicates the level of trust in the work environment.”

By talking about it in the workplace, it fosters a place where mutual cooperation is the norm. “Especially when mental health struggles impact our daily routines,” he explained.

SafeTalk Team/Image Credit: SafeTalk

This approach allows coworkers to understand your situation and potentially create a tailored action plan. For example, if you’re only able to see your doctor on weekdays, talking openly about it with coworkers may help you make your appointments.

6. The only way to avoid stigma is to talk about it

Chi Ho and Shaukat believe that before we can talk about overcoming mental health struggles, we need to talk about it first.

“I think it is important to make a joint community effort to create awareness about the symptoms of stress, fatigue and mental well-being,” Chi Ho said. “When the general public becomes more aware of mental health, I think the stigma will decrease.”

Elaborating on this, Shaukat believes that sharing experiences creates a domino effect. “When one person in a community opens up about their mental health struggles, it often serves as a catalyst for others.”

This is because speaking openly about mental health struggles creates an inviting space for others where they can feel they are not alone in feeling a certain way.

7. Your mental health struggles don’t need to define you

Image Credit: Timothy Tiah

At the end of the day, an important point that Timothy brought up was that you don’t have to let your mental health struggles define you.

“If you notice, I don’t talk about it much, and I think most people with depression don’t want to talk about it that much. Because they don’t want it to be a daily reminder that you have it. They want to move on from this,” he expressed.

In that light, you can choose to move beyond that boundary and act accordingly.

Yes, you are struggling with mental health issues, but it doesn’t have to become your entire personality. You can find ways to adapt to your situation so that it can help you become a better version of yourself.

Treat it like any other disease in the world. If you are having a headache, it does not mean that you yourself are the headache. It just means that you are experiencing certain symptoms.

