Asian Infrastructure Bank can't be reformed unless China changes stance, says former executive

A former senior executive of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) told a House of Commons committee on Monday that he does not believe the international financial institution can be reformed as long as China remains on its current geopolitical course. Is.

The bank’s former top communications director, Bob Pickard, resigned in protest last June after accusing the bank of being controlled by Beijing. Testifying before the Canada-China Relations Committee on Monday, he outlined in detail his fears that the Communist government is ripping off the bank.

Canada has indefinitely suspended its participation in the multilateral organization. Picard, a Canadian citizen, said he doubted it could be rehabilitated under current conditions.

“I would say that as long as we have the current geopolitical situation, and as long as we have the Chinese Communist Party trying to work to undermine Western democracies … the United States as the number one power Trying to change, it’s impossible to make that happen,” he said.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has ordered an investigation into Canada’s involvement in the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Picard’s comments are significant as Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced last Friday that a review of Canada’s participation in the bank would be expanded.

Picard also told MPs that he was troubled by the fact that the Canadian authorities conducting the assessment had not reached out to him with more questions about his allegations – claims the bank dismissed in an internal report as a “disgusting pack of lies”. Rejected.

The former executive suggested that the investigation by the Chinese-led body was a public relations exercise and that he was denied access to its internal documents while trying to defend himself.

The AIIB was launched in 2016 and is considered a major initiative of Chinese President Xi Jinping, who wants to counter the Western-dominated World Bank and International Monetary Fund. AIIB has 106 global members, including Australia, Canada, France and Germany.

Announcing the expanded review, Freeland said in a media statement that Canada will analyze the AIIB investment, its governance and management framework.

Bob Pickard at CBC Vancouver on June 20, 2023. Picard, who resigned as director general of communications at the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, has said Chinese Communist Party officials have undue power at the bank. (Richard Grundy/CBC)

Pickard told the committee how the bank’s president had become increasingly isolated during his short tenure and appeared to be taking advice from an executive who he claimed had no job description – “except That he was considered a new member of the party,” a liaison with the government.

“The key point is that the office of the AIIB president is unusually powerful, even in the context of a multilateral organization,” he testified.

“It’s extremely top-to-bottom and this office is a physically cut-off cocoon. And it’s dominated by senior members of the Communist Party.”

He described what he called a “heel-click obedience” to instructions coming from the office of the President that “is valued more than any other virtue in the bank.”

Picard claimed that all information reaching AIIB President Jin Liqun was filtered through CCP officials whose offices were closest to Jin’s inside the bank’s headquarters in Beijing.

Pickard told MPs that he attempted to resign once before his eventual departure and raised his concerns about undue influence with Zinn. His resignation was not initially accepted, he said, but within days the bank’s ombudsman began an investigation into Pickard’s department.

Liberal MP Peter Fragiskatos asked whether Picard had any evidence in the form of documentation to support his allegations.

Picard said, “I’m an eyewitness. I have my own opinion. I saw some things.”

“People keep asking me, ‘Where are the documents?’ Well, if I took those documents from the bank, I would either be in a Chinese prison right now or subject to serious prosecution.”

Steven Kuhn, a senior official in the Treasury Department’s International Trade and Finance branch, said the federal government began a review of the bank immediately after hearing of the allegations and the first conversation with the former senior executive took place within a week.

“We gave Mr. Pickard as much time as he needed to provide his part of the story in oral testimony and invited him to stay connected with us as he was able to provide more information. And he did so with several emails. ,” Kuhn said.

He said much of the subsequent time has been spent “confirming the seriousness of the allegations made by him and finding a way forward as part of our ongoing review”.

In terms of expanding the review, Kuhn said Canada “has identified some weaknesses and some areas for further engagement with respect to the governance of the institution.”

He did not elaborate further on this.

