HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — To meet the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), nine major Asian economies are required to increase the share of electricity they get from renewable energy from the current 6% to at least 1.5%. Will have to do 50%. By 2030, according to a report by a German think tank released on Wednesday.

About a third of renewable energy should come from wind and solar power, the report by researchers at Berlin-based Agora Energiewende said. One-fifth will be hydropower and other clean sources and the remainder will be fossil fuels.

The study analyzed the energy plans of developing countries such as Indonesia and Vietnam, where energy demand is growing rapidly, and wealthy places such as Japan and South Korea, where the per capita burden of greenhouse gas emissions is the highest. It does not include China, the world’s largest carbon emitter, or India, another major contributor.

A 1.5C (2.7F) increase in global temperatures since pre-industrial times is considered a critical climate threshold beyond which the risk of disasters increases. The world will likely lose most of its coral reefs, a major ice sheet could melt irreversibly, and deaths from water shortages, heat waves and extreme weather could increase, according to an earlier UN scientific report.

Agora Energiewende researchers found that Asian countries are united by their heavy reliance on fossil fuels and that national plans are not in line with the ambitious climate pledges announced by their governments.

By using proven technologies such as wind and solar power, countries can avoid exceeding their limits and also limit investment in fossil fuel infrastructure they will not need, said Agora Energiewende’s Southeast Asia project head. and co-author Mathis Rogner said. Report.

To meet the 1.5C (2.7F) limit, the nine countries included in the study need to add 45 to 55 gigawatts of solar power and 20 gigawatts of wind power each year. In 2021, they installed a total of just 11.9 gigawatts of solar power and 1.5 gigawatts of wind power.

The study reviewed the energy plans of Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Taiwan.

A gigawatt is roughly the amount of energy produced in a year by a nuclear power plant.

By the end of 2022, the US had installed capacity of more than 144 GW of wind energy and 110 GW of solar photovoltaic energy.

The need for urgent action was stressed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who called for a “climate ambition supernova” after a UN analysis released on Tuesday found that countries’ climate plans still lag far behind what is needed.

Most of the clean energy capacity added in the world since 2016 is concentrated in the US, China and India. Although wind and solar technologies are becoming cheaper every year, among other Asian countries only Japan and Vietnam get one-tenth of their capacity from wind and sun.

The huge increase in Chinese and Indian renewable energy capacity is an example for other Asian countries to follow. Kanika Chawla, chief of staff at Sustainable Energy for All, the UN’s sustainable energy unit, who was not involved in the report, said they also show how such transitions can create jobs and improve energy security. Can.

Many countries still rely heavily on large hydroelectric dams, which can involve huge social and environmental costs and are prone to drought.

The report estimates that South Korea, Thailand and Indonesia should each add 8 to 14 gigawatts of solar power annually. Indonesia now gets less than 1% of its electricity from wind and solar power, according to a study by UK-based think tank Amber. South Korea and Thailand also still rely mostly on fossil fuels.

Japan needs to add an average of 9 gigawatts of solar power per year and Vietnam about 10 gigawatts per year to meet decade-end targets. But the report said the targets are achievable as both countries have achieved similar growth in the past.

Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Philippines need to add 1 to 3 gigawatts of energy from the sun to their grids every year, the report said.

South Korea needs the biggest boost in wind power – an average increase of 8 gigawatts each year – while Japan needs to add about 3 gigawatts. The report said Vietnam should deploy about 4 gigawatts of new wind energy capacity.

The low capacity of wind power in other countries means they should aim for between one and two gigawatts per year.

The report calls for a “paradigm shift” to accelerate the transition to wind and solar energy. This would include removing subsidies for oil and gas that make renewable energy less competitive, simplifying bureaucratic hurdles such as permits, and facilitating investment.

Also, the power grid needs to be upgraded to allow for the variability and unpredictability of wind and solar energy, it said.

Despite a common misconception that wind and solar are more expensive and less stable than fossil fuel-fired generation, “our analysis shows that far greater shares of wind and solar are often far more reliable than operators expect.” can be integrated into the power system,” said Rognar’s Agora.

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. AP is solely responsible for all content.

Anirudh Ghoshal, Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com