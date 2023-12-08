Asian Development Bank approves $200 million loan to debt-ridden Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The Asian Development Bank said Friday it has approved a $200 million loan to debt-ridden Sri Lanka to help stabilize the country’s finance sector after an unprecedented economic crisis hit the Indian Ocean island nation last year. Concessional loan approved. ,

The bank’s announcement comes as Sri Lanka awaits International Monetary Fund approval for the second tranche of a $2.9 billion bailout package to save the country from bankruptcy.

ADB said its Financial Sector Stability and Reform Program for Sri Lanka includes two $200 million subprograms that will help strengthen the stability and governance of the country’s banking sector, and in particular women-led micro, small Will deepen sustainable and inclusive finance for. and medium-sized enterprises.

Takafumi Kadono, ADB Director in Sri Lanka, said in a statement, “The broad development objective of the program is fully aligned with the country’s strategy to maintain finance sector stability, while ensuring that banks are prepared for the eventual recovery. Are in good condition.”

He said that “the expected development outcome is a stable financial system that provides access to affordable finance for businesses in different sectors of the economy.”

Sri Lanka plunged into an economic crisis in 2022, leading to severe shortages and intense protests that led to the ouster of then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. It declared bankruptcy in April 2022 with debts of more than $83 billion – more than half of it from foreign lenders.

The IMF agreed to a $2.9 billion bailout package in March and issued the first payment soon after. However, the IMF delayed the second tranche, citing inadequate monitoring and debt restructuring.

An IMF review in September said Sri Lanka’s economy was recovering but the country needed to improve its tax administration, eliminate exemptions and crack down on tax evasion.

Sri Lankan government officials over the past two weeks expressed confidence that the IMF will provide the $334 million tranche before the end of the year as the island nation has received the necessary financial assurances from its bilateral lenders, including China, Japan and India.

Over the past year, severe shortages of essential goods such as food, fuel and medicine in Sri Lanka have largely eased, and authorities have restored uninterrupted power supplies. But there is growing public dissatisfaction with the government’s efforts to raise revenue by raising electricity bills and imposing hefty new income taxes on professionals and businesses.

Bharat Mallavarchi, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com